Leeds trains: Date confirmed for next stage of Morley station works as buses to replace trains
A month long set of line closures, as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, bringing passengers a step closer to faster, greener and more reliable trains between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York were completed over the weekend.
Over 3000m of new track was installed between Morley and Cottingley stations, while work was carried out on over 13,000m of cables for signalling upgrades.
Five redundant signal bases were also removed and work was undertaken to the platforms at Morley station.
Jonathan Hepton, Sponsor on the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “I’d like to thank passengers travelling between Dewsbury and Leeds over the last four weeks for their understanding and support, after train services were affected to allow us to complete these upgrades.
“The improvements are part of a wider programme that will enable greater capacity and improved accessibility at stations along the Transpennine route so that, ultimately, everybody can reap the benefits of quicker, more frequent, and greener trains across the North.”
Through collaboration between Network Rail, Northern and TransPennine Express, diversionary routes and replacement buses were utilised to keep passengers on the move during the work.
Another four-week period of rail upgrades will take place in Morley in the summer, with the TRU team planning work on weekdays and nights between Monday, June 24 and Friday, July 19.
Additional work is also taking place on weekends around this period between Marsden, Huddersfield and Heaton Lodge.
