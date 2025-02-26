A new study has revealed where Leeds ranks among the UK cities that encounter the most traffic.

Experts at traffic plan software Traffic Chart determined the UK areas where you are most likely to get stuck in traffic - with Leeds scoring sixth, the worst in the north.

The study analysed government data for 2023 consisting of the total volume of all vehicle traffic miles, the number of licensed vehicles, and the annual average daily flow of traffic in each local authority area in the UK.

Leeds was named as the sixth 'most congested' place in UK. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds ranked only below Surrey, Essex, Hampshire, Kent and Warwickshire in the new standings.

Martijn Hulshof, founder of Traffic Chart, said: “Traffic congestion is a significant issue in the UK for drivers and passengers, particularly in densely populated areas such as Surrey and Essex.

“As a result of its proximity to London, Surrey sees a considerable influx of vehicles during peak hours, especially on major routes such as the M25 and the A3. The combination of residential developments and businesses in this area contributes to the heavy traffic, leading to longer travel times for residents.

“While there is no way to completely avoid traffic, there are ways to prepare yourself. You can do this by allowing plenty of time for travel, being aware of traffic reports, and if necessary, planning around expected congestion.”

Each factor was given a score out of 10, and an overall score out of 100 was calculated for each local authority to provide the ranking.

Surrey, topped the charts with a total index score of 88.70 out of 100, followed by Essex (84.26), Hampshire (82.93), Kent (81.38) and Warwickshire (80.78).

The areas completing the top 10 were Leeds (80.06), South Gloucestershire (78.98), Birmingham (78.58), Lancashire (78.40) and Hillingdon (76.19).