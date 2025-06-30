York Road Wetherby road closure: Leeds Council issues reopening update after 'unsafe conditions' forces closure

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 30th Jun 2025, 16:45 BST
Leeds City Council has issued an update following the emergency closure of a road near Leeds.

York Road, Wetherby, which was previously closed between Racecourse Approach and the Young Offenders Institute, has now reopened.

From Wednesday (June 25), an emergency closure was implemented along the busy route after concerns were raised over “unsafe road conditions.”

York Road in Wetherby has now reopened.placeholder image
York Road in Wetherby has now reopened. | Google

A Leeds City Council spokesperson has confirmed that the route was officially reopened as of 6pm yesterday evening (Sunday, June 29).

The fully-signed diversion route has now been lifted.

Diversions as a result of ongoing overnight works on the A1(M) motorway remain in place.

