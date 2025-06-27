York Road Wetherby: Urgent emergency closure issued on Leeds route due to 'unsafe road conditions'
York Road, Wetherby, has been fully closed between Racecourse Approach and the Young Offenders Institute from 8pm Wednesday (June 25) until 7pm Sunday, June 29.
A fully signposted diversion route is in place from both directions, running York Road - Roland Meyrick Way - A168 Hudson Way - B1224 Sandbeck Approach - Racecourse Approach.
Posting to Facebook, Coun Alan Lamb said: “Urgent road closure - York Road Wetherby. This emergency closure is due to unsafe road conditions caused by sewer installation works linked to the Taylor Wimpey development.”
Diversions, as per the signposted route, may also be affected by overnight works on the nearby A1(M).
Additional signage is in place to help motorists distinguish between the two.
