Kirkgate collapse: Leeds Council to extend road closures after derelict building collapses

Leeds City Council is set to extend the closure of a key Leeds route.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 2nd May 2024, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sections of Kirkgate and Harper Street in Leeds city centre have been closed off since a dilapidated building collapsed last month (April 12).

There was a huge emergency services response in the aftermath of the incident as road closures were put in place by police and search teams were spotted inspecting the damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, the closure which was initially due to be lifted from Sunday (May 5), looks set to be extended for an unspecified period of time.

The closure looks set to be extended for an unspecified period of time. Picture: James HardistyThe closure looks set to be extended for an unspecified period of time. Picture: James Hardisty
The closure looks set to be extended for an unspecified period of time. Picture: James Hardisty

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “The council’s building control and conservation team is continuing to liaise with the building’s owner and contractors and work remains ongoing at the site.

"Therefore an application will be made to extend the closure of Kirkgate and Harper Street beyond May 6, when it had initially been due to expire.

“We would like to thank everyone living and working in the area for their patience during this time and will continue to liaise with those affected.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While no one was injured in the incident, the sudden nature of the collapse has sparked concern and criticism about the neglect of heritage buildings.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Over a dozen bus services will continue to face diversion from the route, while bus stops Cultural G 10908 & Cultural H 32252 remain suspended.

Leeds Civic Trust has confirmed that the building’s beloved 'United We Stand' mural has been carefully taken down and is being stored safely.

Related topics:Leeds City CouncilRoad ClosuresBuses

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.