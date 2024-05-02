Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sections of Kirkgate and Harper Street in Leeds city centre have been closed off since a dilapidated building collapsed last month (April 12).

There was a huge emergency services response in the aftermath of the incident as road closures were put in place by police and search teams were spotted inspecting the damage.

Now, the closure which was initially due to be lifted from Sunday (May 5), looks set to be extended for an unspecified period of time.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “The council’s building control and conservation team is continuing to liaise with the building’s owner and contractors and work remains ongoing at the site.

"Therefore an application will be made to extend the closure of Kirkgate and Harper Street beyond May 6, when it had initially been due to expire.

“We would like to thank everyone living and working in the area for their patience during this time and will continue to liaise with those affected.”

While no one was injured in the incident, the sudden nature of the collapse has sparked concern and criticism about the neglect of heritage buildings.

Over a dozen bus services will continue to face diversion from the route, while bus stops Cultural G 10908 & Cultural H 32252 remain suspended.