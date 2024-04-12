Live

Kirkgate: Derelict building collapses in Leeds city centre as roads closed off and police cordon in place

A derelict building has collapsed in Leeds.
By Charles Gray
Published 12th Apr 2024, 17:02 BST
A police cordon is in place on Kirkgate in the city centre this afternoon (Friday) following the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a derelict building which has collapsed in Kirkgate in Leeds.

A derelict building has collapsed on Kirkgate (stock image near the collapse)A derelict building has collapsed on Kirkgate (stock image near the collapse)
A derelict building has collapsed on Kirkgate (stock image near the collapse)

“Road closures are currently in place and people are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

We will provide all updates to this developing story as and when we get them in the live blog below:

Derelict building collapses in Leeds city centre

18:37 BST

Concerns for safety

Jennie Huntington took the below picture minutes after the collapse. She said that “lots of people went to the scene to make sure no one was hurt”.

The collapsed building on KirkgateThe collapsed building on Kirkgate
The collapsed building on Kirkgate
17:47 BST

Duck and Drake

Mick Rhodes said that he didn’t hear the building collapse but realised there was “a lot of activity”:

The derelict building on Kirkgate collapsed on Friday afternoonThe derelict building on Kirkgate collapsed on Friday afternoon
The derelict building on Kirkgate collapsed on Friday afternoon
17:30 BST

Photo from the scene

The below photo has been shared by Mick Rhodes, who says that he was in the Duck and Drake pub when the building collapsed:

A derelict building has collapsed on Kirkgate in Leeds city centre. Photo: Mick RhodesA derelict building has collapsed on Kirkgate in Leeds city centre. Photo: Mick Rhodes
A derelict building has collapsed on Kirkgate in Leeds city centre. Photo: Mick Rhodes
17:24 BST

Fire crews are also in attendance

Crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance:

17:14 BST

Roads closed

The ongoing incident is between High Court and New York Street.

17:02 BST

Police statement

West Yorkshire Police have issued the below statement on their social media channels:

