Kirkgate: Derelict building collapses in Leeds city centre as roads closed off and police cordon in place
A police cordon is in place on Kirkgate in the city centre this afternoon (Friday) following the incident.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a derelict building which has collapsed in Kirkgate in Leeds.
“Road closures are currently in place and people are asked to avoid the area at this time.”
Derelict building collapses in Leeds city centre
Concerns for safety
Jennie Huntington took the below picture minutes after the collapse. She said that “lots of people went to the scene to make sure no one was hurt”.
Duck and Drake
Mick Rhodes said that he didn’t hear the building collapse but realised there was “a lot of activity”:
Photo from the scene
The below photo has been shared by Mick Rhodes, who says that he was in the Duck and Drake pub when the building collapsed:
Fire crews are also in attendance
Crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance:
Roads closed
The ongoing incident is between High Court and New York Street.
Police statement
West Yorkshire Police have issued the below statement on their social media channels:
