A police cordon is in place on Kirkgate in the city centre this afternoon (Friday) following the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a derelict building which has collapsed in Kirkgate in Leeds.

A derelict building has collapsed on Kirkgate (stock image near the collapse)

“Road closures are currently in place and people are asked to avoid the area at this time.”