The dilapidated structure, on Kirkgate, caused a dramatic scene when it suddenly collapsed, leaving onlookers shocked.

There was a huge emergency services response in the afternoon of April 12, as road closures were put in place by police and search teams were spotted inspecting the damage. Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

Leeds City Council has confirmed that work is set to start on dismantling a collapsed building on Kirkgate after it came crashing down on April 12. Photo: James Hardisty.

It did, however, prompt frustration from some, as questions were asked about the neglect of heritage buildings in Leeds.

Today (April 16), Leeds City Council has confirmed that work will begin as soon as possible in clearing the building’s remains.

A spokesperson said: “Friday’s incident was clearly a concerning one and our building control and conservation team has been closely monitoring the situation throughout the weekend and into today, while also liaising with the property’s owner.

The building collapse prompted a huge emergency services response as police cordoned off the scene on April 12. Photo: James Hardisty.

“To address any residual safety risks, part of the property will need to be dismantled and removed. The remainder of the building will be stabilised. This work will get under way as soon as possible, and potentially within the next few days.

“To protect the safety of the public, Kirkgate remains closed to traffic between Wharf Street and New York Street, as does Harper Street.”

They added: “The council has for some time been keen to see the affected building restored and brought back into use, with other properties on the street having already been given a new lease of life thanks to grant support provided through the Lower Kirkgate Townscape Heritage Initiative.

“To this end, we have been in long-standing discussions with the owner to try to find a positive way forward for the site.

“A huge amount of regeneration activity has taken place in other parts of Kirkgate over the last decade – including the restoration of buildings and the completion of public realm works – and we are determined to continue driving forward the transformation of this important and historic street.”

Yesterday, the YEP reported on concerns that the incident had been the result of neglect.

Leeds Civic Trust, which works to promote heritage buildings and encourage improvements in the city, said in a post on X [formerly Twitter]: “We’ve been frustrated at the lack of progress in restoring the oldest street in the city and this is what happens when heritage buildings are neglected.