14 photos show destruction caused by dramatic building collapse on Kirkgate in Leeds city centre

Devastating photos show the extent of the destruction caused by a building collapse in Leeds city centre.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

The incident, on Friday afternoon (April 12), left an enormous pile of debris on Kirkgate after the derelict building came crashing down.

Police rushed to the scene as a cordon was erected and people were urged to avoid the area, before search teams were spotted at the site.

Sign up to our free newsletters now

Leeds City Council said that the owner of the building will be “liaising with our conservation team on how to proceed”.

Here are 14 photos that show the destruction caused by the incident -

The dilapidated structure came crashing down on Friday afternoon (April 12).

1. Kirkgate building collapse

The dilapidated structure came crashing down on Friday afternoon (April 12). Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
It left an enormous pile of debris on Kirkgate, as emergency services rushed to the scene.

2. Kirkgate building collapse

It left an enormous pile of debris on Kirkgate, as emergency services rushed to the scene. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Road closures were put in place by police as people were told to avoid the area.

3. Kirkgate building collapse

Road closures were put in place by police as people were told to avoid the area. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Search teams were seen inspecting the damage soon after the collapse.

4. Kirkgate building collapse

Search teams were seen inspecting the damage soon after the collapse. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The collapse has caused frustration in the city, as questions are asked about the neglect of heritage buildings.

5. Kirkgate building collapse

The collapse has caused frustration in the city, as questions are asked about the neglect of heritage buildings. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Leeds City Council has confirmed that its building control surveyor inspected the site alongside emergency services after the collapse "to secure the site and ensure there was no ongoing immediate risk".

6. Kirkgate building collapse

Leeds City Council has confirmed that its building control surveyor inspected the site alongside emergency services after the collapse "to secure the site and ensure there was no ongoing immediate risk". Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.