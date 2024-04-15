The incident, on Friday afternoon (April 12), left an enormous pile of debris on Kirkgate after the derelict building came crashing down.

Police rushed to the scene as a cordon was erected and people were urged to avoid the area, before search teams were spotted at the site.

Leeds City Council said that the owner of the building will be “liaising with our conservation team on how to proceed”.

Here are 14 photos that show the destruction caused by the incident -

1 . Kirkgate building collapse The dilapidated structure came crashing down on Friday afternoon (April 12). Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Kirkgate building collapse It left an enormous pile of debris on Kirkgate, as emergency services rushed to the scene. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Kirkgate building collapse Road closures were put in place by police as people were told to avoid the area. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Kirkgate building collapse Search teams were seen inspecting the damage soon after the collapse. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

5 . Kirkgate building collapse The collapse has caused frustration in the city, as questions are asked about the neglect of heritage buildings. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

6 . Kirkgate building collapse Leeds City Council has confirmed that its building control surveyor inspected the site alongside emergency services after the collapse "to secure the site and ensure there was no ongoing immediate risk". Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales