Last Friday (April 12), a dilapidated structure on Kirkgate, caused a dramatic scene when it suddenly collapsed, leaving onlookers shocked.

There was a huge emergency services response in the afternoon of April 12, as road closures were put in place by police and search teams were spotted inspecting the damage. Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

Now Leeds Civic Trust has issued a statement on the famous ‘United We Stand’ mural, proudly displayed on the front of the building.

Leeds Civic Trust has issued a statement on the famous ‘United We Stand’ mural. Picture: James Hardisty

A spokesperson for the trust said: “We are pleased to report that the beloved 'United We Stand' mural has been carefully taken down and is being stored safely.

“It is awaiting collection from Leeds United Supporters Trust later today.”

While no one was injured in the incident, the sudden nature of the collapse has sparked concern and criticism about the neglect of heritage buildings.

Leeds City Council has confirmed that work will begin as soon as possible in clearing the building’s remains.