Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It left a huge pile of debris on Kirkgate when the dilapidated structure came down on Friday afternoon (April 12), prompting a huge emergency services response.

Road closures were put in place by police as people were told to avoid the area. Later, search teams were seen inspecting the damage.

The dilapidated building, on Kirkgate, collapsed on April 12, prompting a huge emergency services response. Photo: Steve Riding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collapse has caused frustration in the city, as questions are asked about the neglect of heritage buildings.

The YEP asked Leeds City Council whether the building was a concern for the authority prior to the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We were alerted to the building collapse on Kirkgate on Friday afternoon and our building control surveyor inspected the site alongside emergency services to secure the site and ensure there was no ongoing immediate risk.

“As the building is privately owned, the owner will be liaising with our conservation team on how to proceed.

The area around the building remained cordoned off over the weekend. Photo: Steve Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to thank West Yorkshire Police and the West Yorkshire Fire Department for quickly securing the area and making sure everyone was safe following the collapse.”

Over the weekend, Leeds Civic Trust, which works to promote heritage buildings and encourage improvements in the city, expressed sadness at the damage on Kirkgate.

In a post on X [formerly Twitter], a spokesperson said: “Sad to see the collapse of this building on Kirkgate.