Kirkgate building collapse: Leeds City Council issues statement amid 'frustration' over derelict premises
It left a huge pile of debris on Kirkgate when the dilapidated structure came down on Friday afternoon (April 12), prompting a huge emergency services response.
Road closures were put in place by police as people were told to avoid the area. Later, search teams were seen inspecting the damage.
The collapse has caused frustration in the city, as questions are asked about the neglect of heritage buildings.
The YEP asked Leeds City Council whether the building was a concern for the authority prior to the incident.
A spokesperson said: “We were alerted to the building collapse on Kirkgate on Friday afternoon and our building control surveyor inspected the site alongside emergency services to secure the site and ensure there was no ongoing immediate risk.
“As the building is privately owned, the owner will be liaising with our conservation team on how to proceed.
“We’d like to thank West Yorkshire Police and the West Yorkshire Fire Department for quickly securing the area and making sure everyone was safe following the collapse.”
Over the weekend, Leeds Civic Trust, which works to promote heritage buildings and encourage improvements in the city, expressed sadness at the damage on Kirkgate.
In a post on X [formerly Twitter], a spokesperson said: “Sad to see the collapse of this building on Kirkgate.
“We’ve been frustrated at the lack of progress in restoring the oldest street in the city and this is what happens when heritage buildings are neglected. Thank goodness nobody was hurt.”
