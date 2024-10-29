Water Lane: Sinkhole appears in Leeds city centre as road remains closed with diversions in place

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 09:25 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 11:24 BST
A road in Leeds city centre is likely to remain closed for the rest of the day, causing more disruption for motorists after a sinkhole opened yesterday (October 28).

Cars heading up Water Lane were still being diverted this morning, as pedestrians were turned around by construction workers.

Construction workers said that Water Lane is likely to remain closed for the rest of the day, after a sinkhole opened yesterday (October 28).placeholder image
Construction workers said that Water Lane is likely to remain closed for the rest of the day, after a sinkhole opened yesterday (October 28). | National World

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barriers remain in place around halfway up the road, blocking access to the south end leading to Bridge Road and Holbeck.

This morning, construction workers said that the road is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day. Motorists were told to turn left onto Bath Road, following a signposted diversion. It comes after a hole opened up on the south side of the road.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Following the appearance of a void on Monday 28 October, a section of Water Lane will be closed to traffic and pedestrians with a short diversion route established along Sweet Street and Bath Lane.

“Investigations into the cause of the void will commence once it is deemed safe to proceed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Due to the unknown nature and scale of the underground failure, we are not able to provide a time frame for the reopening of Water Lane. Further updates will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.” 

Related topics:LeedsLeeds City Council
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice