Water Lane: Sinkhole appears in Leeds city centre as road remains closed with diversions in place
Cars heading up Water Lane were still being diverted this morning, as pedestrians were turned around by construction workers.
Barriers remain in place around halfway up the road, blocking access to the south end leading to Bridge Road and Holbeck.
This morning, construction workers said that the road is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day. Motorists were told to turn left onto Bath Road, following a signposted diversion. It comes after a hole opened up on the south side of the road.
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Following the appearance of a void on Monday 28 October, a section of Water Lane will be closed to traffic and pedestrians with a short diversion route established along Sweet Street and Bath Lane.
“Investigations into the cause of the void will commence once it is deemed safe to proceed.