Leeds Bradford Airport: Where LBA ranks in the Which? guide to the best and worst UK airports 2023
Which? has released its 2023 guide to the best and worst UK airports.
Ranking 24 airports and terminals using reviews from 4,000 members, the consumer rights brand looked at queues at check-in desk, bag drop, security, passport control and baggage reclaim. Customers also shared their experiences of the seating and airport staff, as well as prices in shops and toilets.
These experiences were combined to give each airport an overall customer satisfaction score, from 0-100%.
Here is where Leeds Bradford Airport ranks in the Which? guide to the best and worst UK airports.
1 / 7