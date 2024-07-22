Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

FlixBus are launching an affordable new bus service connecting Leeds and Manchester Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FlixBus is adding the new sustainable and affordable services from Leeds with tickets starting from just £2.49.

New services will offer transport to and from Leeds into Liverpool Bus Station, Liverpool Wavertree Retail Park, Hull, and Manchester Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available to purchase online now on services starting from Thursday, August 1.

FlixBus is adding the new sustainable and affordable services from Leeds. | FlixBus Leeds

Managing Director of FlixBus UK Andreas Schorling said: “We are proud to be connecting Leeds to more cities than ever through our convenient and comfortable services, bringing affordable, sustainable routes to cities which are underserved by other transport operators.”

The company - known for its bright green coaches - has seen rapid growth since its launch in the UK three years ago, with 70 destinations now on its nationwide network.

The new routes will bring more opportunities to travel this summer, as well as bringing tourists to Leeds from across the UK and abroad from Manchester Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Manchester Airport spokesperson said: “We’re proud to connect people from across the North with the places they want to go to, so it’s fantastic news that passengers from Liverpool, Leeds and Hull will soon be able to get a direct bus to the airport with FlixBus.

“Manchester Airport has some of the best public transport connections of any airport in the world and services like this really take the stress out of travelling and help people start their holidays well before they arrive at their destinations.”

FlixBus, which launched its global coach network in the UK three years ago, offers daily services for Leeds into London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester city centre.