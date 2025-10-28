A campaign group has vowed to do battle with Leeds Bradford Airport once again over plans to alter night-time flight restrictions.

Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) is warning of a new plan by LBA bosses to alter night-time flight restrictions.

It comes after the airport confirmed plans to submit a fresh planning application to Leeds City Council, which would seek to amend the existing conditions and “modernise the night movement restrictions.”

City Council issued Leeds Bradford with an “historic” enforcement notice last September, after LBA was found to have breached noise rules.

Nick Hodgkinson, Chair of GALBA, said: “Having failed several times before, the airport once again wants to change the night flight rules. This time they say it’s about reducing noise but that’s nonsense.

“It’s all about flying more and more planes at night, which means more noise and more pollution. We will fight LBA all the way. It’s a David vs Goliath struggle but we’ve won before and we will win again.

“From what we already know, LBA’s new plan to increase night time flying looks remarkably like their 2020 planning application, which they abandoned. So we have a pretty good idea how many more night flights would blight local communities and pollute our environment.”

According to GALBA, the application aims to replace the night-time flying cap, with an annual ‘noise quota count,’ plus increasing unrestricted daytime flying hours by 90 minutes, meaning there would be no limit on the number of take-offs and landings between 6am and 11.30pm.

Campaigners estimate that summer season night flights could rise from 2,800 to well over 7,000.

It follows a public inquiry decision in July, which saw limitations on the number of night-time flights allowed in and out of the city upheld.

A Leeds Bradford Airport spokesperson said: “Following the outcome of the public enquiry in July, we communicated that we will be working closely with Leeds City Council to determine the best path forward, and that remains the case.

“One of the pathways being explored is a S73 planning application to amend the existing conditions to modernise the night movement restrictions and bring them into line with Civil Aviation Authority guidelines and industry practise.

“The final form of such an application has not yet been determined and LBA will continue to engage with LCC to structure a set of limits that promotes the deployment of quieter, more fuel efficient aircraft to support the future growth of our local airport.”

In June, Leeds Bradford celebrated the opening of its brand-new terminal building, featuring enhanced seating capacity, plus multiple new food and drink options and two premium lounges.

Work on Phase two of the £100 million project has begun focusing on refurbishing the existing terminal to further improve passenger experience and modernise existing terminal infrastructure.

Ian Coatman, GALBA’s Secretary, added: “LBA claims that their plan would be better for local people and the environment because it would incentivise airlines to use newer, quieter and more fuel efficient planes.

“But that would only be true if there’s no increase in the current total number of flights allowed at night. That’s why we say ‘Keep the Cap!’ on night flights.

“GALBA is ready to take on and beat LBA again, like we have done so often before.”