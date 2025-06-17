Holidaymakers flying in and out of Leeds Bradford Airport will benefit from upgraded terminal facilities from today.

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has announced the official opening and commencement of operations from its brand-new terminal.

The opening marks the end of the first phase of the airport’s ongoing £100 million terminal expansion project.

The completion of the terminal extension has introduced a modernised arrivals process, including a new baggage reclaim area and an upgraded passport control facility incorporating advanced security technologies, designed to make journeys smoother and more efficient.

The new terminal also brings a significant 83 per cent increase in seating, offering passengers more comfort and uninterrupted views of the runway. In addition, the expanded terminal includes a broader food and drink offering, providing travellers with more variety and choice than ever before.

To further enhance the pre-flight experience, passengers can now enjoy access to two premium lounges, including the brand-new Six Eight One Premium Lounge. Designed with comfort and style in mind, the Six Eight One Lounge offers a relaxing space to unwind before departure, complete with seasonal menus featuring freshly prepared, locally sourced produce.

Work on Phase 2 of the project has begun focusing on refurbishing the existing terminal to further improve passenger experience and modernise existing terminal infrastructure.

This will lead to some changes to the usual passenger flows, particularly for those departing from the airport. Upon arrival at the terminal, passengers will notice hoardings and scaffolding at the terminal front, a relocated Meet & Greet parking area, and changes to bus pick-up and drop-off zones.

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We are delighted to see our new terminal extension open and operational today. It has been an incredible journey to get here, and we know our customers are going to get a completely new experience from LBA from today. It’s an exciting time for us too; for our employees, stakeholders and business partners, the opening of this building is a huge achievement for all involved.”

John Cunliffe, commercial director of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “Today is a huge milestone for Leeds Bradford Airport. Our new terminal is officially open and ready to welcome passengers, offering improve facilities and enabling us to deliver an enhanced experience for passengers in the region.

“As we transition into Phase 2 of the project, the changes will impact the usual passenger flows, and we’d like to thank passengers in advance for their understanding.”