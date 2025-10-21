New twice daily flights are set to provide better connectivity between Leeds Bradford Airport and Southampton.

Channel Islands airline, Blue Islands, will provide convenient connectivity between Yorkshire and the South Coast, plus links to Jersey and Guernsey, from March 29, 2026.

Flights will provide a major new North–South connection that’s ideal for both business and leisure travel and are on sale now from £69.99 one way, including 23kg hold luggage as standard.

Channel Islands airline, Blue Islands, will provide convenient connectivity between Leeds and Southampton | NW/Submit

Rob Veron, CEO at Blue Islands said: “We’re delighted to be connecting Yorkshire and the South Coast with convenient twice daily flights, boosting connectivity for business with efficient same-day returns to Southampton.”

“It’s also fantastic news for the thousands of people from Yorkshire who take cruises from Southampton each year, now there’s a new fast and comfortable air link for passengers to reach the port without the hassle of a long rail or road journey.”

The route will also enhance access to the Channel Islands, with travellers from Yorkshire able to enjoy same-plane daily year-round services to Jersey and convenient connections to Guernsey, all via Blue Islands’ long-established hub at Southampton.

The new twice-daily flights will be operated by 70-seat ATR aircraft from Sunday 29 March 2026, significantly enhancing journey times between Yorkshire and the South Coast. Regular travellers can also earn reward flights through the Blue Skies Club frequent flyer programme.

Declan Maguire, Aviation Director at Leeds Bradford Airport said: “We’re delighted to welcome Blue Islands to Leeds Bradford and to introduce this new year-round service linking Yorkshire with the South Coast and Channel Islands. These routes provide more choice and flexibility for our passengers, whether they’re travelling for business, holidays, or heading to Southampton to begin a cruise.

“The schedule has been thoughtfully designed to offer convenient timings and seamless same-plane connections, making it easier than ever for people across our region to reach these fantastic destinations.”

Twice daily flights between Leeds Bradford and Southampton, together with links to Jersey and Guernsey are available to book now at www.blueislands.com, with schedules currently available until October 2026.

Budget Airline Ryanair, recently announced new direct bi-weekly flights from Leeds Bradford to Warsaw, Poland. Plus increased frequencies on four other routes, including Dublin, Gdansk, Krakow, and Wrocław.