Warsaw | fotorince - stock.adobe.com

Budget airline Ryanair has announced this new flight destination direct from Leeds Bradford airport but issued a swipe at the Government at the same time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new direct flight to Warsaw, Poland, will operate twice per week from Mon October 27. Ryanair has also increased frequencies on 4 other routes, including Dublin, Gdansk, Krakow, and Wrocław, providing Ryanair’s Yorkshire customers with what it describes as ‘the lowest fares in Europe’, starting at £29.99

But while announcing the flight schedule, Ryanair’s Director of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, must ‘reverse’ failures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We wish to continue to deliver traffic and tourism growth across our 22 UK airports, particularly on our 340 new Boeing aircraft, which will deliver over the next 8 years. To do this however, the UK market must become competitive. Rachel Reeves should stop talking about growth and start delivering it by abolishing APD (air passenger duty for plane operators). In countries all over Europe, like Sweden, Hungary, Albania, and Regional Italy, Govts are abolishing aviation taxes and are being rewarded with rapid traffic, tourism, and jobs growth.

“This is the model that Rachel Reeves should copy. She has failed to deliver any growth in the first 12 months of the new Labour Govt, but she can reverse this failure, by scrapping APD to make UK air travel and tourism competitive once more, particularly in the UK regions.”

Leeds Bradford’s Aviation Director, Declan Maguire, said: “Ryanair's new flights from Leeds Bradford to Warsaw isn't just another route on the map, it's a chance for people across Yorkshire to discover a city full of history and culture. We're proud to team up with Ryanair to make travelling from Yorkshire easier and more exciting, whether it's a weekend break, visiting friends and family, or an adventure further afield."