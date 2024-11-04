The M1 and M62 are set to face disruption this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The M1 and M62 is set to face disruption near Wakefield this week. | Motorway Cameras

Closures to the M1 near the Barnsley and Lofthouse interchanges and on the northbound route between Sheffield and Rotherham have caused delays in recent weeks.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

M1-Northbound

Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 28 to Jct 29. Carriageway, slip road and 24/7 lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

M1-Northbound

Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound Jct 29 to Jct 31. Carriageway, slip road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50pmh speed restrictions for construction improvements. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M1-Northbound

Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5

10pm - 6am

M18 northbound and southbound Jct 1 to M1 Jct 32. Carriageway closure for electrical works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M1-Northbound

Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound Jct 34 to Jct 36. Slip road closure for sign works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M1-Northbound

Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5

8pm - 5am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 41 to Jct 42. Slip road and lane closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M62-Eastbound

Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5

8pm - 5am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 36 to Jct 38. Carriageway and lane closures for bridge works. Diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

M62-Both directions

Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Westbound

Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5

8pm - 5am

M621-Clockwise

Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.