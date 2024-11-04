Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including M1 and M62 junction near Wakefield
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
Closures to the M1 near the Barnsley and Lofthouse interchanges and on the northbound route between Sheffield and Rotherham have caused delays in recent weeks.
Previous issues have included closures to the M621 at Holbeck, the M1 at Meadowhall and the M1 Birdwell Interchange near Barnsley.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 28 to Jct 29. Carriageway, slip road and 24/7 lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 29 to Jct 31. Carriageway, slip road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50pmh speed restrictions for construction improvements. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5
- 10pm - 6am
- M18 northbound and southbound Jct 1 to M1 Jct 32. Carriageway closure for electrical works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 34 to Jct 36. Slip road closure for sign works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5
- 8pm - 5am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 41 to Jct 42. Slip road and lane closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M62-Eastbound
M62-Both directions
- Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
M62-Westbound
- Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5
- 8pm - 5am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 41 to Jct 42. Slip road and lane closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M621-Clockwise
- Monday, November 4 - Tuesday, November 5
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.