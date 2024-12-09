Motorists heading south on the M1 from Leeds this week are set to face disruption.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays.

Motorists heading south on the M1 from Leeds this week are set to face disruption.

Closures northbound near Wakefield and at Meadowhall has caused delays along the M1 previously.

Meanwhile slip road closures along the M621 at Hunslet Interchange and at the M62 Chain Bar Interchange have caused issues in West Yorkshire.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

M1-Southbound

Monday, December 9 - Tuesday, December 10

8pm - 6am

M1 southbound Jct 33 to Jct 30 carriageway closure. Slip road closures and lane closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50pmh speed restrictions for construction improvements. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M1-Southbound

Monday, December 9 - Tuesday, December 10

8pm - 6am

M1 southbound to m62 westbound link. M1 southbound exit slip road jct42 carriageway closure. Diversion on national and local network.

M62-Both directions

Monday, December 9 - Tuesday, December 10

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Westbound

Monday, December 9 - Tuesday, December 10

9pm - 5am

M62 westbound Jct 27 to Jct 26. Slip road and lane closure for inspection/survey works. Diversion via loca authority and National Highways networks.

M621-Clockwise

Monday, December 9 - Tuesday, December 10

9pm - 5am

M621 clockwise Jct 6 to Jct 7. Slip road and lane closure for carriageway repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.