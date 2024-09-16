Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorway diversions are set to be in place across Leeds and Yorkshire this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

A1(M)-Southbound

Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17

8pm - 6am

A1M northbound and southbound. Jct 59 Bradbury Carriageway closures and lane closure for lighting renewal.

A1(M)-Northbound

Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17

8pm - 6am

A1M northbound and southbound. Jct 56 to Jct 57 slip road closures, lane closures for drainage renewal works.

M1-Northbound

Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound to M1 northbound link road to M1 northbound. Jct44 carriageway closure with lane closures diversion on national highways and local authority network maintenance works.

M1-Northbound

Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17

8.30pm - 6am

M1 northbound Jct 43 to Jct 48 carriageway closure diversion on national and local authority network concrete barrier scheme.

M62-Both directions

Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Westbound

Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17

9pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 18 to 20 lane closures slip road closures and carriageway closure due to Bridge Works.

M62-Eastbound

Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17

9pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 18 to 20 lane closures slip road closures and carriageway closure due to Bridge Works.

M621-Anti-clockwise

Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M621-Clockwise

Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.