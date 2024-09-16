Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including M1 northbound at Lofthouse Interchange

Published 16th Sep 2024, 04:45 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 11:30 GMT
Motorway diversions are set to be in place across Leeds and Yorkshire this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

In recent weeks, closures to the M621 at HolbeckM1 at Meadowhall and A1(M) near Leeds Festival has caused a host of disruption.

Disruption is also expected to continue on the M62. | James Hardisty

Disruption is also expected to continue into the coming weeks as Network Rail and National Highways work to to dismantle and remove Castleton rail bridge - shutting a section of the M62 to Manchester.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

A1(M)-Southbound

  • Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17
  • 8pm - 6am
  • A1M northbound and southbound. Jct 59 Bradbury Carriageway closures and lane closure for lighting renewal.

A1(M)-Northbound

  • Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17
  • 8pm - 6am
  • A1M northbound and southbound. Jct 56 to Jct 57 slip road closures, lane closures for drainage renewal works.

M1-Northbound

  • Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M62 eastbound to M1 northbound link road to M1 northbound. Jct44 carriageway closure with lane closures diversion on national highways and local authority network maintenance works.

M1-Northbound

  • Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17
  • 8.30pm - 6am
  • M1 northbound Jct 43 to Jct 48 carriageway closure diversion on national and local authority network concrete barrier scheme.

M62-Both directions

  • Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Westbound

  • Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17
  • 9pm - 6am
  • M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 18 to 20 lane closures slip road closures and carriageway closure due to Bridge Works.

M62-Eastbound

  • Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17
  • 9pm - 6am
  • M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 18 to 20 lane closures slip road closures and carriageway closure due to Bridge Works.

M621-Anti-clockwise

  • Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M621-Clockwise

  • Monday, September 16 - Tuesday, September 17
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
