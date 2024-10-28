Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The M1 is set to face disruption this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Closures to the M1 near the Barnsley and Lofthouse interchanges and on the northbound route between Sheffield and Rotherham have caused delays in recent weeks.

Delays are expected on the M1 this week. | AFP via Getty Images

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic across the region this week...

A1(M)-Southbound

Monday, October 28 - Tuesday, October 29

8pm - 6am

A1M northbound and southbound Jct 51 to Jct 53. Carriageway closure for bridge joint renewal works.

A1(M)-Southbound

Monday, October 28 - Tuesday, October 29

8pm - 6am

A1M southbound. Full carriageway closure between junction 48 and junction 46 for joint works. Diversion on Local Authority network.

M1-Northbound

Monday, October 28 - Tuesday, October 29

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 36 to Jct 37. Slip road and lane closure for structure - maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M1-Northbound

Monday, October 28 - Tuesday, October 29

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 39 to Jct 41. Slip road and lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M62-Both directions

Monday, October 28 - Tuesday, October 29

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Eastbound

Monday, October 28 - Tuesday, October 29

8pm - 5am

M62 eastbound Jct 30. Slip road closure for signs - erection. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M621-Clockwise

Monday, October 28 - Tuesday, October 29

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.