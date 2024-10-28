Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including M1 Birdwell Interchange near Barnsley
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
Closures to the M1 near the Barnsley and Lofthouse interchanges and on the northbound route between Sheffield and Rotherham have caused delays in recent weeks.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic across the region this week...
A1(M)-Southbound
- Monday, October 28 - Tuesday, October 29
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M northbound and southbound Jct 51 to Jct 53. Carriageway closure for bridge joint renewal works.
A1(M)-Southbound
- Monday, October 28 - Tuesday, October 29
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M southbound. Full carriageway closure between junction 48 and junction 46 for joint works. Diversion on Local Authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, October 28 - Tuesday, October 29
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 36 to Jct 37. Slip road and lane closure for structure - maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, October 28 - Tuesday, October 29
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 39 to Jct 41. Slip road and lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, October 28 - Tuesday, October 29
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, October 28 - Tuesday, October 29
- 8pm - 5am
- M62 eastbound Jct 30. Slip road closure for signs - erection. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M621-Clockwise
- Monday, October 28 - Tuesday, October 29
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
