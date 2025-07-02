The framework for a new railway bridge in Leeds is set to be installed this weekend.

Station Road bridge, which is built over Cross Gates railway station, is set to be closed once more this weekend as part of a seven month plan to replace the historic bridge.

Part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TPU), the bridge is to be reconstructed as it is currently too low to accommodate the overhead line equipment (OLE), which will be used to power electric trains on the route in the future.

Previously closed between June 12-16, the key travel route is once again set to shut from Thursday, July 3, to Monday, July 7, so that the new bridge framework and deck can be installed.

Station Road, Cross Gates, is once again set to shut from Thursday, July 3, to Monday, July 7. | Tony Johnson

Speaking previously, Lucy Grogan, spokesperson for TRU, said: “Station Road bridge, which was originally built between 1830 and 1834, was widened in 1936 and again in 1953. This latest major upgrade in its life is crucial in enabling TRU to transform rail journeys by better connecting towns and cities across the North.

“We appreciate that this road closure will unfortunately cause inconvenience to the community, so we have worked closely with Leeds City Council to agree diversionary routes to help keep traffic moving, and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

With the exception of this weekend’s full closure, the southband carriageway will remain shut for the duration of the works, while one lane of the northbound carriageway will also be closed to enable central reservation work to take place.

Bus services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted, while bus stops 45010511 Cross Gates Centre B and 45010512 Cross Gates Station will be suspended for the duration of the works.

Services will divert as follows:

9A and 40 towards Seacroft diverting via Ring Road Halton, Whitkirk Lane, Austhorpe Lane and Manston Lane. Customers for Station Road and Austhorpe Road will need to alight at bus stop 45012819 Greenway or 45012096 Croftdale Grove.

40 towards Leeds will run a normal route from Seacroft to bus stop 45010514 Cross Gates Centre C then diverting via Cross Gates Roundabout, Austhorpe Road, Austhorpe Lane, Skyliner Roundabout and Old Ring Road Halton to resume a normal route at bus stop 45010556 Cross Gates Station on Hollyshaw Lane.

Diversions and alternative bus stops below:

9A towards White Rose Shopping Centre - will divert from Ring Rd (Travellers Rest Pub), left at Austhorpe Road, right at Austhorpe Road (Opposite Barnbow Pub), Use caution to cross the bridge then follow the road all the way to Ring Road Halton (Skyliner Rest). Catch from 45023941 Cross Gates Lane or 45011254 Skyliner Roundabout.

9C from Seacroft Bus Station will follow a normal route to Station Road then diverting via Austhorpe Road using bus stop 45010515 Cross Gates D then via Manston Lane, A6120 Ring Road and Century Road to resume a normal service on Selby Road. Catch from 45023941 Cross Gates Lane or 45028644 Thorpe Park.

11 towards Leeds City Centre - catch from 45010515 Cross Gates Centre D on Austhorpe Road.

11A towards Leeds City Centre - catch from 45010507 Cross Gates Roundabout or 45010515 Cross Gates Centre D .

40 towards Leeds City Centre – will divert via Austhorpe Lane, Skyliner Roundabout and Ring Road to resume a normal route from Green Lane. Catch from 45010514 Cross Gates Centre C or 45010556 Cross Gates Station.

64 First towards Aberford - catch from 45010507 Cross Gates Roundabout or 45010515 Cross Gates Centre D.

163 towards Leeds City Centre – will divert via Green Lane, Hollyshaw Lane and Knightsway in both directions. Bus stops 45014827 Cross Gates Centre A and 45010511 Cross Gates Centre B will not be served. Catch from - 45010556 Cross Gates Station.

163 towards Castleford - catch from 45012819 Greenway or Temporary Bus Stop on Station Road near Cross Gates Medical Centre.

CH27 School service - catch from 45010507 Cross Gates Roundabout or 45010515 Cross Gates Centre D.

SW8 School service - catch from 45026898 Hollyshaw Lane.