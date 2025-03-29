Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A railway bridge is set to be demolished and rebuilt in Leeds.

The reconstruction is set to take place between March 31 and November 25 and will result in a host of road and railway disruption.

It comes as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TPU). Here’s everything you need to know...

Station Road bridge, which is built over Cross Gates railway station, is set to be reconstructed. | Tony Johnson

What work is taking place?

Station Road bridge, which is built over Cross Gates railway station, is set to be reconstructed as it is currently too low to accommodate the overhead line equipment (OLE) which will be used to power electric trains on the route in the future.

How long will the route be shut?

In the seven months from March 31 until November 25, the section of the southbound carriageway of Station Road across the railway bridge will be closed, while one lane of the northbound carriageway will also be closed to enable work to take place within the central reservation and ensure worker safety.

What diversions will be in place?

The southband carriageway will be shut for the duration of the works. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted, while bus stops 45010511 Cross Gates Centre B and 45010512 Cross Gates Station will be suspended for the duration of the works.

When will the bulk of the work take place?

From Thursday 12 to Monday, June 16 and Thursday 3 to Monday, July 7, the section of Station Road above the railway will need to be closed in both directions to allow the existing bridge to be demolished and the new bridge framework and deck to be installed.

What rail services will be impacted?

The work will also involve weekend closures of the railway line, with train services being diverted or replaced by buses. The footway on the western side of the bridge will remain open during these works.

What have TRU officials said?

Lucy Grogan, spokesperson for TRU, said: “Station Road bridge, which was originally built between 1830 and 1834, was widened in 1936 and again in 1953. This latest major upgrade in its life is crucial in enabling TRU to transform rail journeys by better connecting towns and cities across the North.

“We appreciate that this road closure will unfortunately cause inconvenience to the community, so we have worked closely with Leeds City Council to agree diversionary routes to help keep traffic moving, and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”