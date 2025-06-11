A historic railway bridge in Leeds is set to be demolished from this weekend.

A key route in Leeds will be closed in both directions this weekend to allow for a 190-year-old railway bridge to be demolished.

Advanced warning signage will be in place ahead of the closure, along with signposted diversions. Here’s everything you need to know...

What work is taking place?

Station Road bridge, built over Cross Gates railway station, is to be reconstructed as it is currently too low to accommodate the overhead line equipment (OLE) which will be used to power electric trains on the route in future.

How long will the route be shut?

From Thursday 12 to Monday, June 16 and Thursday 3 to Monday, July 7, the section of Station Road above the railway will be closed in both directions to allow the existing bridge to be demolished and the new bridge framework and deck to be installed.

What bus diversions will be in place?

Bus services will divert as follows:

9A and 40 towards Seacroft will divert via Ring Road Halton, Whitkirk Lane, Austhorpe Lane and Manston Lane.

Customers for Station Road and Austhorpe Road will need to alight at bus stop 45012819 Greenway or 45012096 Croftdale Grove.

40 towards Leeds will operate a normal route from Seacroft to bus stop 45010514 Cross Gates Centre C then diverting via Cross Gates Roundabout, Austhorpe Road, Austhorpe Lane, Skyliner Roundabout and Old Ring Road Halton.

It will resume a normal route at bus stop 45010556 Cross Gates Station on Hollyshaw Lane.

What road closures will be in place?

The southband carriageway will remain shut for the duration of the works, while one lane of the northbound carriageway will also be closed to enable work to take place within the central reservation and ensure worker safety.

How long will it take for the full works to complete?

Disruption can be expected along the route for a seven month period between March 31 until November 25. The work will also involve weekend closures of the railway line, with train services being diverted or replaced by buses.

What have TRU officials said?

Lucy Grogan, spokesperson for TRU, said: “We appreciate that this road closure will unfortunately cause inconvenience to the community, so we have worked closely with Leeds City Council to agree diversionary routes to help keep traffic moving, and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”