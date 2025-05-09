Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A host of bus services in Leeds are set to be diverted this weekend as a result of the Rob Burrow Marathon.

Thousands of runners are expected to descend on the city this Sunday, (May 11), for the third annual Rob Burrow Marathon.

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All with support from Leeds City Council, the marathon raises funds for a host of good causes while giving people an opportunity to celebrate the life and achievements of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.

This year’s 26.2 mile race will be the first since the former scrum-halves death. Here’s everything you need to know...

Which roads are set to be closed?

Part of St Michael’s Lane in Headingley will close to vehicles from 4am before sections of Cardigan Road and Kirkstall Lane/North Lane follow suit at 6am. Closures of selected roads will kick in between 6am and 8am in other parts of Headingley and Far Headingley.

Further closures will then come into force from 8.30am in the Adel, Lawnswood and Bramhope areas, and from 9am around Pool in Wharfedale and Otley.

When does the event get underway?

The marathon will get under way at 9am on Sunday, with competitors in the half marathon setting off from Headingley at 10am.

Affected roads along the route will be reopened on a rolling basis through the day as soon as it is safe to do so. The two events have together attracted more than 12,000 entrants.

Which bus services will be diverted?

19 & 19A Ireland Wood/Tinshill – Garforth

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm.

Towards Garforth: A normal route to Otley Old Road then diverting via Spen Lane, Abbey Walk, Abbey Road, Kirkstall Road and Willow Road, resuming route at Burley Road.

Stops Missed: All stops between Spen Lane and Burley Road.

Towards Ireland Wood/Tinshill: A normal route to Burley Road then diverting via Willow Road, Kirkstall Road, Abbey Road, Abbey Walk and Spen Lane.

Stops Missed: All stops between Burley Road and Spen Lane.

23 Leeds - Holt Park

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm.

Towards Holt Park: From the bus station on to The Headrow then diverting via Westgate, Kirkstall Road, Abbey Road, Abbey Walk and Spen Lane, resuming route at Otley Old Road.

Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds City Centre and Otley Old Road.

City Centre Stops Missed: Headrow L, Merrion BCatch From: Bus station & Headrow E.

Towards Leeds: A normal route to Otley Old Road then via Spen Lane, Abbey Walk, Abbey Road, Kirkstall Road and Westgate, resuming route at The Headrow.

Stops Missed: All stops between Holt Park & Leeds.

City Centre Stops Missed: Merrion C, Headrow M.

24 Beeston – Leeds – Lawnswood/Holt Park

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm.

Towards Holt Park: A normal route to Infirmary Street then diverting via King Street, Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, Abbey Road, Abbey Walk, Spen Lane and Otley Old Road to resume a route at Holtdale Approach.

Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds City Centre and Holt Park.

City Centre stops missed: Headrow L, Merrion B.

Catch from: City Square E

Towards Beeston: From Holt Park diverting via Otley Old Road, Spen Lane, Abbey Walk, Abbey Road, Kirkstall Road, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, The Headrow, serving Park Row (City Square G) then resuming a normal route to Beeston via Neville Street.

Stops Missed: All stops until Park Row.

City Centre Stops Missed: Merrion C, Headrow M.

Catch From: City Square G & Station E.

27 Leeds – Guiseley

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm.

Towards Guiseley: Starting from Leeds Bus Station then diverting via The Headrow, Westgate, Kirkstall Road, Abbey Road, Abbey Walk, Spen Lane to resume route at Butcher Hill.

Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds and Butcher Hill.

City Centre Stops Missed: Headrow L, Merrion B.

Catch From: Bus Station & Headrow E.

Towards Leeds: A normal route to Butcher Hill then diverting via Spen Lane, Abbey Walk, Abbey Road, Kirkstall Road and Westgate, resuming route at The Headrow to serve Leeds Bus Station.

Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds and Butcher Hill.

City Centre Stops Missed: Merrion C.

28 Leeds – Adel

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm.

Towards Adel: A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then diverting via Clay Pit Lane, Scott Hall Road, King Lane, Moortown Roundabout and Ring Road Moortown to resume route at Weetwood Lane/Long Causeway.

Stops Missed: All stops between Woodhouse Lane (Merrion B) and Long Causeway (Adel).

Catch from: Merrion B, Headrow E.

Towards Leeds: A normal route to Long Causeway then diverting via Ring Road Moortown, Moortown Roundabout, King Lane, Scott Hall Road and Clay Pit Lane to resume route at Woodhouse Lane.

Stops Missed: All stops between Long Causeway (Adel) and Woodhouse Lane (Merrion C).

33 & 34 Leeds – Otley

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm.

Otley Bus Station closed 9am-3pm approx.

Towards Otley: A normal route to Bradford Road then diverting via Piper Lane, Westgate, Clapgate, Bridge Street and Cattle Market Street, serving the coach stop.

Stops Missed: Otley Bus Station.

Towards Leeds: Starting from Cattle Market Street then diverting via North Parade, Courthouse Street, Clapgate, Westgate and Piper Lane to resume route at Bradford Road.

Stops Missed: Otley Bus Station.

Catch From: Cattle Market Street.

56 Moor Grange – Whinmoor

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm.

Towards Moor Grange: A normal route to The Headrow then diverting via Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road, Willow Road, Kirkstall Road, Abbey Road, Abbey Walk and Spen Lane to resume route at Queenswood Drive.

Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds & Queenswood Drive.

City Centre Stops Missed: Headrow K, Merrion B.

Catch From: Victoria H.

Towards Whinmoor: A normal route to Queenswood Drive then diverting via Spen Lane, Abbey Walk, Abbey Road, Kirkstall Road, Willow Road, Burley Road, Park Lane and Westgate to resume normal route at The Headrow.

Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds & Queenswood Drive.

City Centre Stops Missed: Headrow N, Merrion C.

Catch From: Victoria P.

91 Pudsey – Halton Moor

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm.

Service suspended.

Stops Missed: All between Pudsey – Halton Moor. Service not operating until approximately 5.30pm.

A2 Bradford – Leeds Bradford Airport – Harrogate

Towards Bradford: Service suspended between Harrogate – Otley 0955-1455. The 0855 from Harrogate will be able to cross at Pool.

A full service to Bradford will resume from Harrogate bus station at 1555.

Towards Harrogate: 0815, 0915, 1015, 1115, 1215 and 1315 departures from Bradford will terminate at Leeds Bradford Airport.

A full service to Harrogate will resume at 1615 from Bradford.

A3 Bradford – Leeds Bradford Airport – Otley - Weston Estate - Wharfedale Hospital - Otley

Towards Otley/Leeds Bradford Airport & Weston Estate: 0755, 0845, 0945, 1045, 1145, 1245, 1345, 1445, 1545 and 1645 services from Bradford will terminate at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Otley, Weston Estate and Wharfedale hospital will not be served.

A full service to Otley will resume at 1755 from Bradford.

Towards Bradford: Service between Otley and Bradford will be suspended until approximately the 5.35pm service from Otley Bus Station.

820 821 Bradford/Keighley – Otley – Fewston - Pateley Bridge – Scar House

Towards Pateley Bridge/Scar House: Otley Bus Station will be closed closed 9am-3pm approx.

Buses at 0925 from Keighley and 1035 from Bradford will operate a normal route until Bradford Road in Otley, then divert via Westgate, Clapgate and Bridge Street to serve the temporary bus stop on Cattle Market Street.

Buses from Otley at 1020, 1120, 1320 and 1430 will all operate from the temporary bus stop on Cattle Market Street and divert via North Parade, Courthouse Street and Bridge Street to resume a normal route towards Fewston.

Towards Otley: The buses due to terminate in Otley at 1305 and 1415 will terminate at the temporary bus stop on Cattle Market Street and will not serve Otley Bus Station.

The later journeys to Bradford and Keighley will run as normal via Otley Bus Station.

874 Wetherby – Leeds – Otley – Ilkley - Grassington – Buckden

Towards Buckden: A normal route to Leeds Boar Lane then non-stop to Burley-in-Wharfedale to resume a normal route to Ilkley, Grassington and Buckden.

Last stop served before Burley-in-Wharfedale is Boar Lane, Station B.

Towards Wetherby: Operating a normal route.

X84 Leeds – Ilkley

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm.

Service suspended

Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds – Ilkley.

Holt Park Stop Arrangements.

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm.

Service 23 will start from Stand B (45010755) at Holt Park.

Service 24 will start from Stand C (45010756) at Holt Park.

Event shuttle bus will use Stand A (45010754) at Holt Park.