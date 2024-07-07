The rugby league hero died last month after a courageous four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

He spearheaded fundraising efforts that amassed millions for charities supporting those affected by the disease, with the help of former teammate and best friend Kevin Sinfield.

Rob’s funeral cortege began its journey at around 1pm, slowly making its way to Pontefract Crematorium as members of the public watched on. They had been invited to stand along the route, with many wearing the number ‘7’ in tribute to Rob.

Here are 19 photos from the day -

Rob Burrow funeral The streets of Pontefract were lined with mourners as thousands gathered to pay their respects to Leeds legend Rob Burrow. The cortege went past the Featherstone Lions Rugby Club, where Rob used to play.

Rob Burrow funeral Rob died last month after a courageous four-and-a-half year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Rob Burrow funeral His impact extended far beyond his athletic achievements, having raised millions for charities in his lifetime.

Rob Burrow funeral Featherstone Lions Rugby Club members pay their respects.

Rob Burrow funeral The funeral cortege began its journey at around 1pm today.