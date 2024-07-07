The rugby league hero died last month after a courageous four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).
He spearheaded fundraising efforts that amassed millions for charities supporting those affected by the disease, with the help of former teammate and best friend Kevin Sinfield.
Rob’s funeral cortege began its journey at around 1pm, slowly making its way to Pontefract Crematorium as members of the public watched on. They had been invited to stand along the route, with many wearing the number ‘7’ in tribute to Rob.
Here are 19 photos from the day -
1. Rob Burrow funeral
The streets of Pontefract were lined with mourners as thousands gathered to pay their respects to Leeds legend Rob Burrow. The cortege went past the Featherstone Lions Rugby Club, where Rob used to play. | Simon Hulme
2. Rob Burrow funeral
Rob died last month after a courageous four-and-a-half year battle with motor neurone disease (MND). | Simon Hulme
3. Rob Burrow funeral
His impact extended far beyond his athletic achievements, having raised millions for charities in his lifetime. | Simon Hulme
4. Rob Burrow funeral
Featherstone Lions Rugby Club members pay their respects. | Simon Hulme
5. Rob Burrow funeral
The funeral cortege began its journey at around 1pm today. | Simon Hulme
6. Rob Burrow funeral
It made its way to Pontefract Crematorium. | Simon Hulme
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.