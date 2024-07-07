19 photos of mourners lining the streets in honour of Rob Burrow as Leeds legend's funeral takes place

By James Connolly
Published 7th Jul 2024, 17:35 BST

Thousands lined the streets of Pontefract as mourners gathered to pay their respects to Rob Burrow, whose funeral was held today (July 7).

The rugby league hero died last month after a courageous four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

He spearheaded fundraising efforts that amassed millions for charities supporting those affected by the disease, with the help of former teammate and best friend Kevin Sinfield.

Rob’s funeral cortege began its journey at around 1pm, slowly making its way to Pontefract Crematorium as members of the public watched on. They had been invited to stand along the route, with many wearing the number ‘7’ in tribute to Rob.

The streets of Pontefract were lined with mourners as thousands gathered to pay their respects to Leeds legend Rob Burrow. The cortege went past the Featherstone Lions Rugby Club, where Rob used to play.

The streets of Pontefract were lined with mourners as thousands gathered to pay their respects to Leeds legend Rob Burrow. The cortege went past the Featherstone Lions Rugby Club, where Rob used to play.

Rob died last month after a courageous four-and-a-half year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Rob died last month after a courageous four-and-a-half year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

His impact extended far beyond his athletic achievements, having raised millions for charities in his lifetime.

His impact extended far beyond his athletic achievements, having raised millions for charities in his lifetime.

Featherstone Lions Rugby Club members pay their respects.

Featherstone Lions Rugby Club members pay their respects.

The funeral cortege began its journey at around 1pm today.

The funeral cortege began its journey at around 1pm today.

It made its way to Pontefract Crematorium.

It made its way to Pontefract Crematorium.

