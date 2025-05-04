Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of runners are expected to descend on the city this weekend to take part in the third annual Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

The hugely popular event, that was established to honour the rugby league legend, will see large crowds gather along the 26.2-mile route.

It will be the third annual event.

It has prompted Leeds City Council to issue advice to those planning on watching or taking part, with details on traffic and travel arrangements.

Here’s everything you need to know -

What’s happening?

The third Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will return on May 11.

It is organised by the not-for-profit sporting events company Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All with support from Leeds City Council, raising funds for a whole host of good causes while giving people an opportunity to celebrate the life and achievements of the late rugby league legend Rob Burrow.

As is standard practice for an event on this scale, a wide-ranging programme of temporary road closures and other traffic measures will be in place to help ensure the day goes safely and smoothly.

E-mails and letters giving details of the restrictions have already been sent directly to people living or working along the route.

Where is it happening?

The marathon will start and end at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium, with runners following a circular route that initially winds around Woodhouse Moor before striking out for Adel, Lawnswood, Bramhope, Pool in Wharfedale and Otley.

The Leeds Half Marathon, which is also on May 11, will use much of the same route. The two events have together attracted more than 12,000 entrants.

Are there road closures?

Part of St Michael’s Lane in Headingley will close to vehicles from 4am on the 11th before sections of Cardigan Road and Kirkstall Lane/North Lane follow suit at 6am. Closures of selected roads will kick in between 6am and 8am in other parts of Headingley and Far Headingley.

Further closures will then come into force from 8.30am in the Adel, Lawnswood and Bramhope areas, and from 9am around Pool in Wharfedale and Otley.

The marathon will get under way at 9am, with competitors in the half marathon setting off from Headingley at 10am.

Affected roads along the route will be reopened on a rolling basis through the day as soon as it is safe to do so.

Can I get there via public transport?

People travelling to Headingley – either to take part or support the runners – are being encouraged to use park and ride services that will be operating from Elland Road and Stourton.

Shuttle buses will also be operating between the city centre and Headingley. There will be no dedicated event parking in Headingley itself.

What’s different this year?

After being diagnosed with MND in 2019, Leeds Rhinos hero Rob worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the condition and deliver improved care for those affected by it.

This year’s marathon will be the first since his death and as a result the atmosphere out on the course is expected to be even more emotional than usual.

The day will feature a new addition for 2025 in the shape of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon Relay, which will see teams of seven tackling different legs of the full route.

And, in another first, Run For All have teamed up with Leeds Beckett University to organise the inaugural MND Mile. Taking place at Leeds Beckett’s Headingley campus on Saturday, May 10, the event’s mile-long course has been designed to cater for participants of all ages and abilities.