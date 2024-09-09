From charity runners to inspiring athletes, participants of all abilities and ages are being encouraged to take part in the third annual Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

The 2025 ‘Run For Rob’ is set to take place in early Spring on Sunday, May 11, next year and will act as an opportunity to come together to celebrate and honour the late Rob Burrow CBE.

Since its inaugural event in 2023, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, which is organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All in partnership with Leeds City Council, has exceeded a phenomenal £6 million for a host of charities including the event’s two main partner charities; the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and the MND Association.

Already established as one of the biggest sporting and fundraising dates in the Leeds calendar, participants of all levels of ability are invited to lace up their trainers and take part in an empowering tribute to the late sportsman which will continue to raise awareness of MND and its impact.

Participants are encouraged to fundraise for their own charity of choice or one of the event’s partner charities; the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal, the MND Association, Candlelighters, Leeds North and West Foundation, the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, St Gemma’s Hospice and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

The former Leeds Rhinos player, who lived with motor neurone disease since being diagnosed in late 2019, died earlier this year, aged 41.

Since his diagnosis, Burrow had been spearheading a £6.8 million charity appeal for Leeds Hospitals Charity, for a state-of-the-art purpose-built care centre for those with MND living in and around West Yorkshire. Since Rob’s passing, work has started at the site which will be based at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds.

Rob Burrow alongside wife Lindsey (who ran the half marathon), daughters Macy and Maya and Kevin Sinfield who ran the full marathon all pose for a picture after the 2024 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Alongside former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Kevin Sinfield CBE, Rob helped raise more than £15m for MND charities. Part of these monies will fund the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

Opening the doors to mass participation since day one, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon endeavours to be committed to making the event inclusive for all, inspiring people of all abilities and backgrounds to get involved – whether they are experienced runners or have never considered doing a marathon before, whilst simultaneously celebrating fundraising and friendship.

Since 2022, over 16,000 participants have come together and taken part in the 26.2-mile route. Each with their own reason for running, but with one common goal, to Run For Rob.

Next year’s marathon is set to follow in the same footsteps.

A fitting tribute to the city that launched Rob’s career and which he called home, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will again start and finish at AMT Headingley Stadium. The hilly route explores the very best of the city, from the buzzy suburb of Headingley to the market town of Otley and back, participants will make their way through some of the city’s most diverse suburbs and scenic outer countryside.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, operations director at Run For All said, “We invite participants of all abilities and of all walks of life to lace up their trainers and Run For Rob in 2025.

“Rob’s efforts to increase awareness of MND and to raise millions to fund a specialist Motor Neurone Disease Care Centre in Leeds, has been truly inspirational.

“We will continue to honour and celebrate Rob, raise funds for so many vital causes and bang the drum for the MND community.”

Local communities across the city are also encouraged to come out in full force to show their support, with community groups of all variations and sizes are expected to line the streets in a carnival celebration of colour, excitement, and anticipation.

To Run For Rob and to sign up, potential participants are encouraged to visit the Run For All website.