Thousands lined the streets around the city to cheer on those running in the second Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, which set off from Headingley Stadium this morning (Sunday).
Organised by the not-for-profit sporting events company Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All with support from Leeds City Council, the marathon raised funds for a string of good causes, including the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and a Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build a Rob Burrow Centre for MND.
Last year’s inaugural race proved a major success, with runners saying how much they appreciated the electric atmosphere generated by the crowds that lined the 26.2-mile route.
Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield once again led the way for the marathon while Lindsey Burrow competed in the half marathon.
Here are 21 amazing pictures taken across the day’s action...
