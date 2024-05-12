21 amazing pictures as Kevin Sinfield and thousands of runners complete Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

By Alex Grant
Published 12th May 2024, 16:51 BST

It has been another special day in Leeds as thousands turned out for the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

Thousands lined the streets around the city to cheer on those running in the second Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, which set off from Headingley Stadium this morning (Sunday).

Organised by the not-for-profit sporting events company Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All with support from Leeds City Council, the marathon raised funds for a string of good causes, including the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and a Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build a Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

Last year’s inaugural race proved a major success, with runners saying how much they appreciated the electric atmosphere generated by the crowds that lined the 26.2-mile route.

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield once again led the way for the marathon while Lindsey Burrow competed in the half marathon.

Here are 21 amazing pictures taken across the day’s action...

Thousands of runners hit the streets today for one of the biggest sporting and fundraising dates in the Leeds calendar.

1. Runners get underway

Thousands of runners hit the streets today for one of the biggest sporting and fundraising dates in the Leeds calendar. Photo: Simon Dewhurst/Run For All

Kevin Sinfield once again led the way as part of his inspirational drive to raise funds and awareness for Motor Neurone Disease.

2. Kevin Sinfield inspires all

Kevin Sinfield once again led the way as part of his inspirational drive to raise funds and awareness for Motor Neurone Disease. Photo: Simon Dewhurst/Run For All

The marathon started and ended at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium.

3. Runners get underway

The marathon started and ended at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium. Photo: Simon Dewhurst/Run For All

A number of runners chose to come in fancy dress - including Mario and Luigi.

4. Mario Bros represent

A number of runners chose to come in fancy dress - including Mario and Luigi. Photo: Simon Dewhurst/Run For All

My Name'5 Doddie Foundation is a charity committed to funding research to find effective treatments to motor neuron disease.

5. My Name'5 Doddie

My Name'5 Doddie Foundation is a charity committed to funding research to find effective treatments to motor neuron disease. Photo: Simon Dewhurst/Run For All

Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan completed today’s marathon alongside his wife Emma who is also celebrating her birthday.

6. Leeds Rhinos royalty

Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan completed today’s marathon alongside his wife Emma who is also celebrating her birthday. Photo: Simon Dewhurst/Run For All

