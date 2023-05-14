Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Marathon: 30 pictures from an emotional day as Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow take part in first race

It’s been a special day in Leeds as thousands of people turned out to take part in the city’s first marathon in 20 years.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 14th May 2023, 17:34 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 17:44 BST

Thousands more lined the streets around the city to cheer on those running in the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, which set off from Headingley Stadium this morning (Sunday).

The new marathon takes inspiration from fundraising challenges undertaken by Rob’s former teammate and friend Kevin Sinfield, who has worked alongside Rob and his family to raise awareness and funds to support those affected by the condition, with his various marathon challenges helping to raise millions.

There was a hugely emotional moment when Kevin picked up Rob from the specially-designed wheelchair that he had pushed him around the 26.2 mile course in and carried him over the finishing line.

Sunday’s event, plus the Leeds Half Marathon which also took place on Sunday, has already surpassed the £1m fundraising mark.

Below is a gallery of 30 pictures from an incredible day in Leeds:

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon took place on Sunday

1. Rob Burrow Marathon

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon took place on Sunday Photo: Steve Riding

There was a huge ovation for Rob Burrow and his friend Kevin Sinfield when they arrived at Headingley Stadium before the race started.

2. Rob Burrow

There was a huge ovation for Rob Burrow and his friend Kevin Sinfield when they arrived at Headingley Stadium before the race started. Photo: Steve Riding

Kevin Sinfield gave a rousing speech before the race started, saying: "Kevin said: “From doing all the work, the effort, the training, to rock up today in great shape and bring the sunshine with you, I can only thank you."

3. Kevin Sinfield

Kevin Sinfield gave a rousing speech before the race started, saying: "Kevin said: “From doing all the work, the effort, the training, to rock up today in great shape and bring the sunshine with you, I can only thank you." Photo: Danny Lawson

Kevin pushed Rob around the route in a specially modified chair while Rob's wife, Lindsey, also took part.

4. Rob Burrow, Kevin Sinfield and Lindsey Burrow

Kevin pushed Rob around the route in a specially modified chair while Rob's wife, Lindsey, also took part. Photo: Danny Lawson

