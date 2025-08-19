Otley Bridge: Full lane closure details as plans to demolish and rebuild Leeds footbridge reach next stage

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST
Motorists in Leeds are set to be hit by up to three of weeks of disruption as part of ongoing work to Otley Bridge.

Otley Bridge, which carries traffic over the River Wharfe, is undergoing a series of works to replace the bridge’s main footway after it fell into disrepair.

The latest stage of works will see the road reduced to one lane from 6pm to 5.30am each night, running from Wednesday, August 20 for a period of two to three weeks.

Otley Bridge will be reduced to one lane from 6pm to 5.30am each night.placeholder image
Otley Bridge will be reduced to one lane from 6pm to 5.30am each night. | NW

A new temporary bridge, installed after the controversial felling of an 150-180-year-old oak tree, will remain in place for the duration of the works.

Replacement of the bridge’s cantilever footway and associated works are expected to take up to eight months to complete, weather permitting.

