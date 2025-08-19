Motorists in Leeds are set to be hit by up to three of weeks of disruption as part of ongoing work to Otley Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Otley Bridge, which carries traffic over the River Wharfe, is undergoing a series of works to replace the bridge’s main footway after it fell into disrepair.

The latest stage of works will see the road reduced to one lane from 6pm to 5.30am each night, running from Wednesday, August 20 for a period of two to three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otley Bridge will be reduced to one lane from 6pm to 5.30am each night. | NW

A new temporary bridge, installed after the controversial felling of an 150-180-year-old oak tree, will remain in place for the duration of the works.

Replacement of the bridge’s cantilever footway and associated works are expected to take up to eight months to complete, weather permitting.