Otley Bridge: Full lane closure details as plans to demolish and rebuild Leeds footbridge reach next stage
Otley Bridge, which carries traffic over the River Wharfe, is undergoing a series of works to replace the bridge’s main footway after it fell into disrepair.
The latest stage of works will see the road reduced to one lane from 6pm to 5.30am each night, running from Wednesday, August 20 for a period of two to three weeks.
A new temporary bridge, installed after the controversial felling of an 150-180-year-old oak tree, will remain in place for the duration of the works.
Replacement of the bridge’s cantilever footway and associated works are expected to take up to eight months to complete, weather permitting.