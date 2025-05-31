Readers have expressed their concern after it was announced a key bus route in Leeds was set to be axed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transdev (Harrogate Bus Company) has announced plans to give up the X98 and X99 Wetherby to Leeds route.

The news has sparked concern among YEP readers. Here’s everything you need to know...

Transdev (Harrogate Bus Company) has announced plans to give up the X98 and X99 Wetherby to Leeds route. | NW/Submit

What happened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The X98 and X99 Wetherby to Leeds service will be discontinued in its current form from Saturday, August 30, and all drivers will be redeployed locally.

After careful consideration, Transdev has given notice to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and the Traffic Commissioner to discontinue the X98 and X99 service after Saturday, August 30.

Why has the service been axed?

Despite an increase in customers since taking over the route in October 2022, the operator said it has not been able to generate “sufficient additional custom” to make the service sustainable following a “substantial increase in costs” over the past three years.

Based in Harrogate, Transdev said its remote location has made it “very challenging to quickly respond” to disruptions and breakdowns and therefore hard to provide the reliable, punctual service customers expect.

What have customers said about the news?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to the YEP Facebook, John Kahn said: “So there will be no bus service between Wetherby (Leeds) and Leeds City Centre. Well, how are people supposed to get to and from work if there are no bus services within the Leeds postcodes?”

Trudie Canavan added: “Great, I won't be able to visit my friends now as that's the only bus that goes near them.”

What has Transdev said about the decision?

A spokesperson for The Harrogate Bus Company said: “We have provided routes X98 and X99 between Wetherby and Leeds since another bus operator withdrew in October 2022. Both routes serve relatively sparsely populated areas north of Leeds with high car ownership levels which reduces demand for public transport.

“We thank our customers who have travelled with us, however we have been unable to generate sufficient additional custom to make these routes financially sustainable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will another operator pick up the route?

WYCA are currently seeking a new operator to take over the route, and Transdev has vowed to work with them to “ensure a smooth transition.

The current X98 and X99 service runs half-hourly Monday through Friday, with a reduced weekend service between Wetherby Bus Station-Leeds Boar Lane.