A popular Leeds bus service is to be reinstated in a “huge victory” for campaigners, after more than 3,000 users signed a petition calling for its return.

The X84 express service, that took commuters from the city centre to Otley, was axed in October as part of a plan from First Bus to “improve the reliability” on the network.

The X84 express service from Otley to Leeds is to be reinstated in a “huge victory” for campaigners, after more than 3,000 users signed a petition calling for its return. | Bruce Rollinson

It was replaced with the new 25 and 26 services - but critics said they lacked the limited stop routes that made for quicker journeys.

Today (December 17), in a move that has delighted campaigners, the operator confirmed that the service is to be reinstated in February.

A spokesperson for First Bus said: “Following feedback from local representatives including MPs and councillors, we have decided to reinstate the X84 as what was called an express service, or a limited stop service.”

They added that the service’s return could not come any sooner than February 23 due to traffic regulations. However, a series of “replicate buses” that were introduced in November to alleviate the pressure on the route will continue - with “further resources” expected from January 5.

The decision comes after widespread frustration and a petition that attracted exactly 3,068 signatures.

Katie White MP and campaigner Sarah Carmody described the reinstatement of the X84 service as "excellent news". | Submitted

Reacting to the news, Sarah Carmody, who launched the campaign, said: “This is excellent news, and I am delighted that the voices of people who took the time to sign the petition and give their feedback have been listened to.

“The new X84 service, which must be on time and reliable in order to be sustainable, will ease the load of so many people in our area.

“Thank you to all of those who signed the petition and got behind this campaign, though we had meetings with First Bus about this, it is the true force of ‘people power’ that has made this happen.”

Katie White, the MP for Leeds North West, met with bosses at First Bus earlier this year to discuss the service. Welcoming the news, she said: “This is a huge victory for our community.

“The reinstatement of the X84 express service will make life easier for so many people, giving them back quicker, more reliable journeys between Otley and Leeds.

“This decision wouldn’t have happened without the hard work of local campaigners, councillors, and the residents who spoke up about the impact on their lives.”

She added: “While this is a step in the right direction, we must continue pushing for long-term improvements to public transport in our region. I’m committed to keep working with First Bus, Tracy Brabin and West Yorkshire leaders to deliver better connectivity, frequent services, and greener buses for everyone in Leeds North West.”

Also expressing relief was Coun Eleanor Thomson, who has campaigned for transport improvements in Guiseley and Rawdon. She said: “It’s important that bus users’ voices are heard. Thank you to everyone who spoke up and challenged First to bring back a much needed service.”

The campaigners said they were told by First Bus that the reinstated X84 service will include additional morning and evening peak trips on weekdays, providing better capacity at the busiest times of day - and that outside of peak periods, the service will run every 40 minutes to account for ongoing roadworks and to ensure reliability.

The new X84 timetables will be released in January, with services officially resuming on February 23.