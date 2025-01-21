Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Irritated bus users staged a demonstration in Leeds over an “appalling” lack of services from the outskirts of the city.

The campaigners, who delivered a petition to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) offices this morning (January 21), called for the return of a half-hourly service between Leeds and Harrogate.

Campaigners delivered a petition to WYCA offices calling for the return of a half-hourly service between Leeds and Harrogate. | Simon Hulme

They said that the number seven service from Harrogate Bus Company is often the only option for people in Wetherby to get to work and school - but is infrequent at the best of times and unreliable at the worst.

Previously, the service ran every half an hour, benefiting people at stops in Boston Spa, Bramham, Thorner, Clifford, Thorp Arch and Walton. But in November 2022, the frequency was reduced, leaving some frustrated.

The provider said in response to concerns that customer numbers means it is unable to increase the number of services. A spokesperson for WYCA said that the petition would be passed to the provider, and that the authority already supports communities in the area by funding an hourly evening service and some Sunday morning journeys along the route.

Christine Petch, 60, launched the petition, which now has more than 1,600 signatures, with partner Matthew Fisher, 60. She said: “The bus service is very unreliable. Today, for example, both of our buses into and out of Leeds were delayed. It’s very frustrating.

“Because the services are only every hour, I know people who have been late for work in the morning, and even for hospital appointments.”

Coun Penny Stables is among the campaigners calling for the half-hourly service to return. She said: “A lot of the people who use buses are the most vulnerable in our society - there are many who are older or who have disabilities - but the service from Wetherby is appalling.

“It feels like a forgotten area because it’s the furthest point from the city centre, but still one of the most reliant on buses because we don’t have a train station.”

Coun Stables, of the Green Party, argued that the lack of regular buses means an increase in air pollution and road congestion, as residents are forced to use their cars for journeys.

Campaigners gathered outside the WYCA offices on Wellington Street this morning (January 21). | Simon Hulme

She continued: “It’s also a really unreliable service that leaves people waiting for ages, which is unacceptable. Sometimes you can be at the bus stop and it says the next one will be in 10 minutes, but then it just disappears off the digital screen altogether.”

The campaigners were also joined by Conservative Coun Sam Firth. He said: “When temperatures are cold and people are waiting at bus stops for an hour to get to their appointments, it can make things very difficult.”

Coun Firth added: “Ever since the reduced timetable came into force, we have continued to lobby the mayor and the bus company to reinstate a bus every 30 minutes.”

A spokesperson for The Harrogate Bus Company said: “We changed the frequency of the 7 in 2022 following changes in customer travel patterns after the pandemic.

“There are alternative services from Wetherby to Leeds offering customers extra buses for the most popular journeys. Unfortunately, present customer numbers on the 7 mean we are unable to increase the frequency.

“We are committed to providing a reliable service to our customers and apologise to any customers affected by cancellations – we are in the final stages of rolling out a multi million pound electric fleet which will help us provide a more reliable service.”

A spokesperson for WYCA said: “It is always disappointing when private operators cut services - and we encourage them to reinstate them wherever possible.

“Following the Mayor’s decision last year, we are working towards bringing buses back under public control, with the first franchised services due on the roads from March 2027.”