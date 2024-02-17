Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Upgrades in the Morley area will include track drainage and cabling work, while engineers in Dewsbury will replace and enhance telecommunications networks, allowing for future signalling improvements.

Additionally, upgrades will take place in Huddersfield over this weekend (February 17-18) and next (February 24-25).

Upgrades in the Morley area will include track drainage and cabling work. Pictures: NW/Network Rail

In order for this essential work to be carried out while also keeping customers on the move, some trains will be diverted via different routes while others will be replaced by buses

Chris Nutton, Major Projects Director at TransPennine Express, said: “The work around Morley and Dewsbury is essential for the delivery of more reliable services for our customers, as well as the delivery of the upgraded Morley station.

“We will be running an amended timetable on our North route while these improvement works are being carried out, diverting trains between Huddersfield and Leeds.

"Rail replacement buses will also be in place to keep customers on the move for more local journeys. We'd like to advise customers to check before they travel.”

These upgrades will bring Network Rail one step closer to a better railway serving the new Morley station and at other locations across Dewsbury and Batley.