A Leeds village is set to be hit by up to eight months of disruption as part of Yorkshire Water works.

The £2.8 million project to replace 3.6km of water mains is underway in Rawdon, is part of Yorkshire Water’s £406 million investment to replace more than 1,000km of water mains across the region over the next five years.

Project partners, OCU Group, have already started work on Harrogate Road at the junction with Leeds Road, and will be working to beyond the junction with Green Lane.

Aiming to improve the reliability of drinking water supply, reduce leakage and prevent water main bursts in the area, the full project is expected to complete in spring 2026.

Victoria Corbett, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Back in May, we experienced a burst water main on Harrogate Road, Rawdon which resulted in a road closure and temporary loss of supply for some customers in the area. This work will help to reduce the likelihood of further bursts and disruption.

“We’ll be working quickly and doing everything that we can to keep disruption to a minimum whilst we deliver this important work. We’ll be completing the section outside Benton Park school during the school holidays, so we don’t disrupt school drop-off and pick-up in the remaining weeks of the school year.”

For the safety of residents, road users, and workers, there will be two- or multi-way traffic lights in place around the working area as it moves. The work on Harrogate Road is expected to take until the end of the year.

A second team is also working on Quakers Lane. The two teams will also be working on Greenacre Park, Greenacre Park Avenue, Greenacre Park Rise, Greenacre Park Mews, Windmill Lane and Green Lane, in the coming months.

Yorkshire Water is already underway with a similar 36 week project to replace approximately 1.8km of water mains on Somerville Green in Seacroft.