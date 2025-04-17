Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

36 weeks of Yorkshire Water works are due to begin in a Leeds suburb.

The work is part of Yorkshire Water’s £406m investment to replace more than 1,000km of water mains across the region over the next five years.

Phase one will take place on Somerville Green, Seacroft, and for the safety of residents, road users, and colleagues, there will be temporary road closures and diversions put in place for the first four weeks.

Victoria Corbett, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “As part of Yorkshire Water’s £8.3bn investment into Yorkshire over the next five years, we are delivering a significant upgrade to our clean water network, which we are kicking off with 238km of mains being replaced in Yorkshire over the next 12 months alone.

“Seacroft is one of the first areas to undergo the work, which will help us to deliver the quality and reliability of service that our customers expect – with bursts and loss of supply much less likely.”

“We’ll be working quickly and doing everything that we can to keep disruption to a minimum whilst we deliver this important work.”

Contract partners OCU Group are underway with the project, which will be completed in phases and is expected to take around 36 weeks to fully complete.

Replacing the mains will improve reliability of drinking water supply, reduce leakage and prevent water main bursts in the area.

Additional traffic management may be implemented as the scheme progresses, and those impacted will be informed.