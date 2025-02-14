Yorkshire Water have apologised to motorists for any delays and inconvenience as they work to repair a burst water main in Otley.

Three-way lights and a temporary pedestrian crossing have been installed at Bridge Street while they carry out an emergency repair.

Yorkshire Water and its service partners Morrisons Water Services (MWS) are currently on site to reinstate the carriage way, and the three-way traffic lights are in place to ensure that the work can be completed safely.

Three-way lights and a temporary pedestrian crossing have been installed at Bridge Street. | YW

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and would like to thank road users and the local community for their patience. We’ve responded quickly to fix the burst and we aim to reinstate the carriageway early evening today or early Saturday morning at the latest.”