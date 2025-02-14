Otley: Burst water main causes traffic disruption in market town
Three-way lights and a temporary pedestrian crossing have been installed at Bridge Street while they carry out an emergency repair.
Yorkshire Water and its service partners Morrisons Water Services (MWS) are currently on site to reinstate the carriage way, and the three-way traffic lights are in place to ensure that the work can be completed safely.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and would like to thank road users and the local community for their patience. We’ve responded quickly to fix the burst and we aim to reinstate the carriageway early evening today or early Saturday morning at the latest.”