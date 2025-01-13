Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new bus service to Wakefield is set to launch from today.

From today (Monday, January 13), Yorkshire Buses will run service 1 between Wakefield, Leeds and Holt Park.

Service 1 will run between Holt Park, West Park, Headingley, Leeds City Centre, Hunslet, Robin Hood, Outwood, Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield City Centre and Wakefield Kirkgate Rail Station.

Yorkshire Buses will run service 1 between Wakefield, Leeds and Holt Park. | James Hardisty

This service will run on Monday to Friday schooldays and comes as part of a host timetable changes introduced this month.

In diversion news Lea Farm Road, Hawksworth, will remain closed due to roadworks from Monday 6 to Friday, January 31 between 8am and 3.30pm each day. Services 50 and 50A will divert via Butcher Hill and Spen Lane in both directions.

Morris Lane in Kirkstall remains closed due to emergency roadworks until further notice. Services 50 and 50A will divert via Kirkstall Lane, Abbey Road and Abbey Walk in both directions.

Services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 will continue to experience delays as a result of ongoing works to the Armley Gyratory.

Brownberrie Lane, Horsforth (January 13-14) and Albion Street, Leeds city centre (January 13-14) will both be closed due to roadworks.

In a welcome boost to city services, Ninelands Lane, Garforth, has reopened following a five day closure. Service 175 will resume its normal route.