These photos showcase life in town centre during the 1990s and feature shops on Cheapside and Chapel Hill, as well as street scenes including Queen Street and Commercial Street and well-known landmarks such as Morley Market, Morley Bottoms and Coffin Corner. They are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive, a collection housed on Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
South Leeds: 19 meticulous photos take you back to Morley in the 1990s
These wonderful memories chart a decade of shopping around Morley in the 1990s.
