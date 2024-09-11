South Leeds: 19 meticulous photos take you back to Morley in the 1990s

These wonderful memories chart a decade of shopping around Morley in the 1990s.

These photos showcase life in town centre during the 1990s and feature shops on Cheapside and Chapel Hill, as well as street scenes including Queen Street and Commercial Street and well-known landmarks such as Morley Market, Morley Bottoms and Coffin Corner. They are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive, a collection housed on Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Looking south along Queen Street from its junction with Wesley Street at the building that Wesley Street Sunday School was pulled down for - a Tesco supermarket.

Looking south along Queen Street from its junction with Wesley Street at the building that Wesley Street Sunday School was pulled down for - a Tesco supermarket. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Queen Street towards the Town Hall from the end of Wesley Street. On the left is the row of shops that part of Wesley Street Mill was demolished for: originally Boots, Silver Library, Woolworths, Tony's Textiles and Yorkshire Bank.

Queen Street towards the Town Hall from the end of Wesley Street. On the left is the row of shops that part of Wesley Street Mill was demolished for: originally Boots, Silver Library, Woolworths, Tony's Textiles and Yorkshire Bank. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Queen Street looking towards the junction with Morley Bottoms in September 1999. Properties in Morley Bottoms in the background are known as Cheapside and include the Fandango Fancy Dress shop.

Queen Street looking towards the junction with Morley Bottoms in September 1999. Properties in Morley Bottoms in the background are known as Cheapside and include the Fandango Fancy Dress shop. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Cheapside in Morley Bottoms, showing shops including Morley Model Centre and Classic Doors.

Cheapside in Morley Bottoms, showing shops including Morley Model Centre and Classic Doors. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

September 1999. Shops on Queen Street by Coffin Corner, the junction with Troy Road which is seen on the right. Shops include Touch-Wood.

September 1999. Shops on Queen Street by Coffin Corner, the junction with Troy Road which is seen on the right. Shops include Touch-Wood. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Market Square at Morley Market, off Commercial Street. Shops in this part of the market include Kwik Save and Ethel Austin, family clothing retailers.

Market Square at Morley Market, off Commercial Street. Shops in this part of the market include Kwik Save and Ethel Austin, family clothing retailers. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

