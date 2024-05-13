Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A key Leeds route is set to face major disruption this week.

The next stage of work on Armley Gyratory will take place this week from today (Monday, May 13) and is planned to end by 10am on Sunday, May 19.

Bus services 86 and PR1 will face disruption if road reopening at 05.30am each morning daily is delayed, while services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 42 will be diverted from 7pm on Saturday night (May 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next stage of work on Armley Gyratory will take place this week. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Low Lane, Horsforth will be closed due to emergency works until further notice. Service 50A will divert via Broadgate Lane in both directions.

Meanwhile sections of Kirkgate and Harper Street in Leeds city centre remain closed off since a dilapidated building collapsed last month (April 12).

Disruption is also set to continue along Elland Road and Cemetery Road, Beeston due to M621 junction 2 & 2A improvement works until Saturday, May 18.