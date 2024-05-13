Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Armley Gyratory and Low Lane shut
The next stage of work on Armley Gyratory will take place this week from today (Monday, May 13) and is planned to end by 10am on Sunday, May 19.
Bus services 86 and PR1 will face disruption if road reopening at 05.30am each morning daily is delayed, while services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 42 will be diverted from 7pm on Saturday night (May 18).
Low Lane, Horsforth will be closed due to emergency works until further notice. Service 50A will divert via Broadgate Lane in both directions.
Meanwhile sections of Kirkgate and Harper Street in Leeds city centre remain closed off since a dilapidated building collapsed last month (April 12).
Disruption is also set to continue along Elland Road and Cemetery Road, Beeston due to M621 junction 2 & 2A improvement works until Saturday, May 18.
In a welcome boost to city services, Butt Lane in Farnley and Wynyard Drive in Morley have both reopened following works.
