Armley Gyratory: Full 13-mile diversion and everything you need to know ahead of Leeds junction closure
and live on Freeview channel 276
The next stage of work on Armley Gyratory will take place next week from Monday, May 13 and is planned to end by 10am on Sunday, May 19.
Full and partial night time closures will be in place as the construction of the new Spence Lane footbridge takes place. Here’s everything you need to know...
How long will the route be shut?
To reduce the amount of disruption to traffic, the work will be undertaken at night from 13-18 May. There will be road and partial lane closures with signed diversions in place.
The crane will be placed on the A643 northbound carriageway. Traffic will be running in lane four of the gyratory during this operation.
During Saturday night on May 18 the main span will be transported to the Armley Gyratory under police escort from junction 2 of the M621.
What work is taking place?
The closures will allow for construction of the new Spence Lane footbridge - the second of three footbridges completed around the Gyratory.
Spence Lane footbridge spans 32.9 metres long and four metres wide. It will cross over the A643 and join either side by two new accessible ramps to better meet the needs of non-motorised users and people with disabilities.
All the new footbridges are designed to ensure they will need less maintenance work and inspection, over future decades, Leeds City Council said.
What diversions will be in place?
The A643 northbound carriageway will be closed. The Gyratory exit to Wellington South will also be closed. Traffic will be running in one lane around the gyratory to allow for sufficient working space.
The A643 northbound carriageway is closed at the Wortley Lane junction, with access provided for traffic to Wortley Lane northbound only from Junction 2 (M621).
There will be a five mile diversion in place across May 13-17 and a diversion of 13 miles in place (May 18-19) to accommodate all classes of vehicles.
What are the next phases of the Armley Gyratory structure programme?
- Spence Bridge (2a) Summer 2024 bridge construction completion.
- Gelderd Bridge (2a) Spring 2024 bridge construction completion.
- Wellington Road Bridge (2b) summer 2024 removal of existing bridge and construction over autumn/winter 2024/25 (pending final design/approvals).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.