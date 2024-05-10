Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds drivers are set to face 13 mile diversions this week.

The next stage of work on Armley Gyratory will take place next week from Monday, May 13 and is planned to end by 10am on Sunday, May 19.

Full and partial night time closures will be in place as the construction of the new Spence Lane footbridge takes place. Here’s everything you need to know...

The next stage of work on Armley Gyratory will take place from Monday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How long will the route be shut?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To reduce the amount of disruption to traffic, the work will be undertaken at night from 13-18 May. There will be road and partial lane closures with signed diversions in place.

The crane will be placed on the A643 northbound carriageway. Traffic will be running in lane four of the gyratory during this operation.

During Saturday night on May 18 the main span will be transported to the Armley Gyratory under police escort from junction 2 of the M621.

What work is taking place?

The closures will allow for construction of the new Spence Lane footbridge - the second of three footbridges completed around the Gyratory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spence Lane footbridge spans 32.9 metres long and four metres wide. It will cross over the A643 and join either side by two new accessible ramps to better meet the needs of non-motorised users and people with disabilities.

All the new footbridges are designed to ensure they will need less maintenance work and inspection, over future decades, Leeds City Council said.

What diversions will be in place?

The A643 northbound carriageway will be closed. The Gyratory exit to Wellington South will also be closed. Traffic will be running in one lane around the gyratory to allow for sufficient working space.

The A643 northbound carriageway is closed at the Wortley Lane junction, with access provided for traffic to Wortley Lane northbound only from Junction 2 (M621).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a five mile diversion in place across May 13-17 and a diversion of 13 miles in place (May 18-19) to accommodate all classes of vehicles.

There will be a five mile diversion in place across May 13-17 and a diversion of 13 miles in place (May 18-19). Pictures: LCC

What are the next phases of the Armley Gyratory structure programme?