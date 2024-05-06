Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Kirkgate and Harper Street to remain shut
Sections of Kirkgate and Harper Street in Leeds city centre have been closed off since a dilapidated building collapsed last month (April 12).
Now, the closure which was initially due to be lifted from Sunday (May 5), looks set to be extended for an unspecified period of time.
As a result bus services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 64, 74, 163, 444 and 446 will all continue to be diverted - while bus stops Cultural G 10908 & Cultural H 32252 remain suspended.
In Farnley, Butt Lane will be closed due to resurfacing works this week from Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 17, 8am-3.30pm Monday to Friday only. Service 15 will divert via Ring Road and Tong Road.
Meanwhile in Morley, Wynyard Drive will be closed due to repair work on Tuesday, May 7 from 9.30am to 3pm. Service 200 will divert via Corporation Street.
Disruption continues along Elland Road and Cemetery Road, Beeston due to M621 junction 2 & 2A improvement works until Saturday, May 18.
In a welcome boost to services, Stanningley Bottom, Richardshaw Lane and Wakefield Westgate have all reopened.
