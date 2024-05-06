Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sections of Kirkgate and Harper Street in Leeds city centre have been closed off since a dilapidated building collapsed last month (April 12).

Now, the closure which was initially due to be lifted from Sunday (May 5), looks set to be extended for an unspecified period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sections of Kirkgate and Harper Street are to remain shut. Picture: James Hardisty

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result bus services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 64, 74, 163, 444 and 446 will all continue to be diverted - while bus stops Cultural G 10908 & Cultural H 32252 remain suspended.

In Farnley, Butt Lane will be closed due to resurfacing works this week from Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 17, 8am-3.30pm Monday to Friday only. Service 15 will divert via Ring Road and Tong Road.

Meanwhile in Morley, Wynyard Drive will be closed due to repair work on Tuesday, May 7 from 9.30am to 3pm. Service 200 will divert via Corporation Street.