7 of the biggest Leeds transport changes in 2025 so far - and 8 more still on the way

2025 has been a year of change for Leeds and its ever-changing transport network.

In June, Leeds Bradford Airport officially opened their new £100 million terminal expansion, while the three footbridges crossing the city’s crucial Armley Gyratory junction also opened to the public.

Meanwhile construction continues to the front entrance of Leeds City Station and work got underway on a £44 million revamp of the Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass junction.

Here are seven of the biggest transport changes that have transformed Leeds in 2025 so far - and eight more still on the way...

Complete: In June, Leeds Bradford Airport officially opened their new terminal building, featuring dedicated baggage reclaim area, secure passport control zone, enhanced seating capacity, multiple new food and drink options, and two new premium passenger lounges. | Simon Hulme

Still to come: Aiming to significantly improve the station’s main entrance and surrounding area, the £46.1 million redesign to the front of Leeds City Station is well underway and is projected to be fully completed by early 2026. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Complete: Three brand new replacement footbridges - Wellington Road (A58), Spence Lane and Gelderd Road - part of a multi-million-pound scheme to offer improved routes for pedestrians and cyclists, have now fully opened over the Armley Gyratory. | Steve Riding

Still to come: Originally due to open in 2024, construction of the new £26 million two-platform White Rose station remains on hold following repeated delays. Leaders remain hopeful the project will be restarted before the end of 2025. | Simon Hulme

Complete: 20 weeks of works to upgrade the electrical mains supply at Woodhouse Lane car park and introduce increased charging points for electric vehicles were completed in the first half of 2025. | National World

Still to come: Scheduled to take up to 18 months to complete, a 44.1 million revamp of the Dawsons Corner roundabout and Stanningley Bypass got underway at the end of May. The planned changes will aim to reduce congestion and delays, helping to support economic growth across Leeds and Bradford. | Simon Hulme

