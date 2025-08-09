7 of the biggest Leeds transport changes in 2025 so far - and 8 more still on the way

1. Complete: New terminal at Leeds Bradford Airport
Complete: In June, Leeds Bradford Airport officially opened their new terminal building, featuring dedicated baggage reclaim area, secure passport control zone, enhanced seating capacity, multiple new food and drink options, and two new premium passenger lounges. | Simon Hulme
2. Still to come: Leeds City Station upgrade
Still to come: Aiming to significantly improve the station’s main entrance and surrounding area, the £46.1 million redesign to the front of Leeds City Station is well underway and is projected to be fully completed by early 2026. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Complete: Armley Gyratory
Complete: Three brand new replacement footbridges - Wellington Road (A58), Spence Lane and Gelderd Road - part of a multi-million-pound scheme to offer improved routes for pedestrians and cyclists, have now fully opened over the Armley Gyratory. | Steve Riding
4. Still to come: White Rose station
Still to come: Originally due to open in 2024, construction of the new £26 million two-platform White Rose station remains on hold following repeated delays. Leaders remain hopeful the project will be restarted before the end of 2025. | Simon Hulme
5. Complete: EV charging at Woodhouse Lane car park
Complete: 20 weeks of works to upgrade the electrical mains supply at Woodhouse Lane car park and introduce increased charging points for electric vehicles were completed in the first half of 2025. | National World
6. Still to come: Dawsons Corner revamp
Still to come: Scheduled to take up to 18 months to complete, a 44.1 million revamp of the Dawsons Corner roundabout and Stanningley Bypass got underway at the end of May. The planned changes will aim to reduce congestion and delays, helping to support economic growth across Leeds and Bradford. | Simon Hulme
