Leeds City Council has issued an update on long-term roadworks to the Armley Gyratory after the opening of three footbridges.

Three brand new replacement footbridges, part of a multi-million-pound scheme to offer improved routes for pedestrians and cyclists, have now fully opened over the Armley Gyratory.

The replacement bridges over Wellington Road (A58), Spence Lane and Gelderd Road, are part of wider works, worth more than £41.96 million, which is funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority via the West Yorkshire Plus Transport fund.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for transport, and ward councillors Paul Wray and Annie Maloney were joined by representatives from the Combined Authority, construction partners Balfour Beatty and the project team to officially open the routes.

Three brand new replacement footbridges have now fully opened over the Armley Gyratory. | Submits

“We’re delighted to see Armley Gyratory footbridges fully opened to residents again, across this important scheme to transform travel on a key piece of the city’s infrastructure,” Coun Pryor said. “I’m pleased to see this scheme has completed during some challenging conditions, all while maintaining an essential route and keeping traffic flowing.”

“We would like to thank everyone involved in working on this scheme, along with people’s ongoing patience, while this essential project was carried out.

“Although it’s great to see this project complete, we’re conscious that there’s still a lot of other work taking place around the city and we are working hard to deliver these as swiftly as possible while minimising disruption wherever we can.”

Work started in January 2024 to demolish the existing footbridges, which were of a poor standard and approaching life expiry and replace them with more accessible structures and follows a series of highway works to the main gyratory which were completed in winter 2023.

During construction, the project team have worked through challenging conditions and managed to keep travel disruption to a minimum. The improved infrastructure provides vital links to connect communities like Wortley and Holbeck to the city centre, with more accessible footways and bridges.

The improved infrastructure provides vital links to connect communities like Wortley and Holbeck to the city centre. | Simon Hulme

Overall, the improvements to the Armley Gyratory provide pedestrians and cyclists with more appealing and accessible routes, increased safety for all road users, improved traffic flow and less congestion. More than 660 trees have also been planted around the gyratory and in the local community, alongside new landscaping.

Stephen Semple, Area Director at Balfour Beatty, said: “We are proud to have played a key role in delivering these new footbridges, which are a vital part of the wider improvements to Armley Gyratory.

“Throughout these essential works, we’ve supported young talent through apprenticeships, placements and school engagements whilst also achieving significant carbon savings and waste reduction as part of our commitment to leaving a lasting, positive legacy in the communities we operate in.”

The changes to the gyratory have increased vehicle capacity and helped to alleviate congestion at the junction. They are part of transformative highways works to remove through traffic across the city centre, mitigate environmental issues, better connect neighbourhoods, and encourage people to travel on foot or by bike.

These are all part of the Connecting Leeds transport strategy to transform travel throughout Leeds, setting out the council’s vision for a city where you don’t need to use a car, where everyone has an affordable zero carbon choice in how they travel.