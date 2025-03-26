Plans to build a new modern crematorium and natural burial ground in Leeds have been unveiled.

Drawn up by Westerleigh Group and shared exclusively with the Yorkshire Evening Post, the state-of-the-art crematorium, set within landscaped gardens of remembrance, would be located on a 20-acre site at Oulton, six miles south east of Leeds and five miles north of Wakefield.

One of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, Westerleigh Group has 41 other sites across England, Scotland, and Wales.

Proposals would see natural burial grounds, of wild meadow and woodland, offered in Leeds for the first time - this would involve single graves, the use of biodegradable coffins or shrouds, and no granite headstones.

Ian McArdle, Westerleigh Group’s Chief Property Officer, said: “There is currently no provision on the eastern side of Leeds, and we believe that those communities along with communities in the wider Leeds and Wakefield areas would benefit from having the choice of a new modern crematorium and natural burial ground.

“Our new site will offer more choice, give families on the eastern side of Leeds something more convenient in terms of travel time, and offer the bereaved more time and privacy to say their final farewells.

“As with all our crematoria, this new facility and burial ground has been designed to meet the needs of all those within the local communities that we serve. We don’t just want to serve the communities in and round Leeds and Wakefield, we want to become part of those communities.”

The newly unveiled plans come as cremations at Lawnswood Crematorium remain on hold almost four months after “structural problems” were found in the building.

Council officials are said to be still “investigating issues” at the Otley Road site in Adel, discovered during a routine structural survey last November.

Leeds is currently served by three council-run crematorium facilities at Lawnswood, Cottingley and Rawdon - the newest of which was opened in 1959.

An authority spokesperson said: “After a routine structural survey of the building, cremations at Lawnswood Crematorium were suspended to investigate some potential issues found. However ceremonies are continuing as normal and families are informed of the revised procedures when making arrangements with funeral directors.

“Detailed investigation works are underway but at this stage we are unable to confirm when we will be able to lift the operating restrictions.

“Regarding any new planning matters, the council can only determine applications in accordance with planning guidelines and the local development plan at the time of submission.”

The purpose-built modern chapel building would contain seating for a minimum of 112 mourners, with overflow standing areas.

Facilities would also offer 136 parking spaces, including disabled, electric vehicle and coach provision, plus an accessible space with mobility changing bed and toilet.

Those wishing to find out more about the plans can attend a public consultation event on Monday, April 7 at Oulton Hall Hotel, Rothwell Lane, Oulton, between 3pm and 7.30pm.