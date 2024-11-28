Lawnswood Crematorium Adel: Cremations suspended at Leeds funeral facility over ‘structural issues’

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST

Cremations have been suspended at a city funeral facility after structural problems were found in the building.

Leeds City Council said ceremonies could still go ahead as normal at Lawnswood Crematorium in Adel.

Deceased “loved ones” were being taken to the city’s other crematoria, in Rawdon or Cottingley, following the ceremony and the ashes returned for collection at Lawnswood.

Cremations have been suspended at Lawnswood Cemetery in Adel after structural problems were found in the building.
Cremations have been suspended at Lawnswood Cemetery in Adel after structural problems were found in the building. | James Hardisty

A council spokesperson said funeral directors had been advised of the temporary arrangements.

They said: “After a routine structural survey of the building, we have unfortunately had to suspend all cremations at Lawnswood Crematorium to further look into some potential issues found.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this causes at an already difficult time for families and loved ones.”

The council said it was not known when cremations could resume at the Lawnswood site, which opened in 1905 on Otley Road.

The spokesperson said: “We have contacted funeral directors to advise them on our interim arrangements so that they can liaise with the families affected.

“Ceremonies will continue as normal as these parts of the building are not impacted.”

