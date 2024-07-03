Railsfield Rise Bramley: Pet crematorium applies for permission to take over office building in Leeds
Pets at Peace Cremation Services have applied for permission to take over a storage and office building on Railsfield Rise in Bramley.
According to the application, it would convert the existing building into a crematorium along with a chapel of rest and viewing room and administration support area.
The building, which originally served as a cadet hut, was most recently used as an office and storage space for a plastering firm, and is currently empty.
If planning permission is granted, Pets at Peace intends to partition off one of the existing offices which would become the viewing room and install a “state-of-the-art” pet cremation machine.
A design and access statement read: “The building layout will include two key areas; front of house, including those areas accessed by customers and office space, and back of house, which include the cremation room and associated spaces including cold store and ash packing and engraving.
“The associated, more domestic front of house will be more visible and will ‘greet’ the visitors as they access the site. The viewing room and waiting area will be fully screened from the industrial processes at the rear of the building.”
Consultation is set to begin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, with any comments to be submitted by then.
