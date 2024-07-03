Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application to open a new pet crematorium in west Leeds has been submitted.

According to the application, it would convert the existing building into a crematorium along with a chapel of rest and viewing room and administration support area.

Pets could soon be given their final rest at a former office building in Bramley, Leeds. | Google

The building, which originally served as a cadet hut, was most recently used as an office and storage space for a plastering firm, and is currently empty.

If planning permission is granted, Pets at Peace intends to partition off one of the existing offices which would become the viewing room and install a “state-of-the-art” pet cremation machine.

A design and access statement read: “The building layout will include two key areas; front of house, including those areas accessed by customers and office space, and back of house, which include the cremation room and associated spaces including cold store and ash packing and engraving.

“The associated, more domestic front of house will be more visible and will ‘greet’ the visitors as they access the site. The viewing room and waiting area will be fully screened from the industrial processes at the rear of the building.”