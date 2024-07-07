Live in Pontefract as mourners line the streets to pay their respects for Leeds legend Rob Burrow's funeral

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 7th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2024, 20:57 BST
Mourners have lined the streets to pay their respects to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burros, as his funeral cortege makes its way to the crematorium.

The rugby league hero and tireless fundraiser died at the age of 41 last month after a four-and-a-half year battle with MND (motor neurone disease).

Members of the public have been invited to line the streets ahead of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow's funeral in Pontefract.
Members of the public have been invited to line the streets ahead of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow's funeral in Pontefract. | Zac Goodwin/PA

Alongside his former teammate Kevin Sinfield, he raised millions for charities that help those living with the condition.

Today (July 7), Rob's funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium. Members of the public have been invited to line the route of his final journey from 1pm.

Follow our blog below for live updates -

Rob Burrow's funeral

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 10:27 BST

Full cortege route

Members of the public are asked to be in position from 1pm.

The cortege will travel along the A656 (Park Road) passing the Xscape leisure complex on their right as it travels towards the M62 junction.

The cars will continue along the A639 towards Pontefract passing Pontefract Racecourse before turning onto Park Lane (B6134) near Pontefract Tanshelf train station.

The cortege will follow along Ackton Lane into Ackton before turning left onto Sewerbridge Lane and Common Side Lane (B6133) heading towards Featherstone.

At the War Horse sculpture the cars will turn left, slowing for a moment at Featherstone Lions ARLFC’s ground on Wakefield Road (A645).

The cortege will slow again as it passes through Featherstone and near to where Rob played his junior rugby.

The cars will continue along Pontefract Lane towards the crematorium. However, members of the public have been asked to leave this part of the journey so the Burrow family can have a few moments to themselves before arriving at the crematorium for the service.

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 14:04 BST

Thousands turn out for Rob

Thousands of people turned out to watch Rob Burrow’s funeral cortege pass in Pontefract this afternoon (July 7).

Thousands of mourners have turned out as Rob Burrow's funeral cortege passes in Pontefract, including members of the Featherstone Lions ARLFC.
Thousands of mourners have turned out as Rob Burrow's funeral cortege passes in Pontefract, including members of the Featherstone Lions ARLFC. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

They included members of the Featherstone Lions ARLFC, who joined the many people lining the streets.

There is a sombre atmosphere in the town, with many wearing shirts bearing the number ‘7’, which was the number that the former Leeds Rhinos player had on his shirt.

As the funeral cortege passed earlier today, there was clapping from fans.

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 14:13 BST

Huge numbers pay their respects

There was a vast number of people lining the streets of Pontefract, following an invitation from Leeds Rhinos for fans to say a final goodbye to Rob.

Here are some of those people near Pontefract Tanshelf Station, a point along the route of his funeral cortege -

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 15:28 BST

Funeral cortege arrives at Pontefract Crematorium

Here is Rob’s funeral cortege as it arrived at Pontefract Crematorium.

Rob Burrow's funeral cortege.
Rob Burrow's funeral cortege. | Ian Hodgson/PA Wire
Mourners gather at Pontefract Crematorium.
Mourners gather at Pontefract Crematorium. | Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 15:35 BST

Kevin Sinfield arrives for service

Kevin and Jayne Sinfield arrived at Pontefract Crematorium earlier today.

Jayne and Kevin Sinfield arrive at Pontefract Crematorium.
Jayne and Kevin Sinfield arrive at Pontefract Crematorium. | Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

As well as being a former teammate, he was Rob’s best friend and helped to raise millions of pounds for the MND Centre that is being built in Seacroft.

In a touching and unforgettable moment at the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon last year, Kevin famously carried Rob over the finish line - a visual reminder of their strong bond.

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 16:13 BST

More pictures of people lining the streets

The funeral cortege, which was adorned with flowers, moved slowly through the town.

Mourners gather before the funeral.
Mourners gather before the funeral. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

There were countless rugby fans among the crowds, united in grief and admiration for the beloved athlete.

People clapped as the cortege approached and some fans were seen crying.

It was clear that the legacy of this local hero will not be forgotten.

Many turned out to say a final goodbye.
Many turned out to say a final goodbye. | Ian Hodgson/PA Wire
It was clear that Rob's legacy will not be forgotten.
It was clear that Rob's legacy will not be forgotten. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire
A banner in tribute to Rob Burrow in Featherstone town centre.
A banner in tribute to Rob Burrow in Featherstone town centre. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 18:08 BSTUpdated 18:09 BST

19 photos of people lining the streets

Here are 19 photos of people lining the streets in honour of Rob -

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/people/19-photos-of-mourners-lining-the-streets-in-honour-of-rob-burrow-as-leeds-legends-funeral-takes-place-4693673

Related topics:LeedsPontefractRob Burrow

