Lawnswood Crematorium: Leeds Council update as cremations still on hold - four months after suspension

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 13:32 BST
Cremations remain suspended at a funeral facility almost four months after structural problems were found in the building.

Leeds City Council said it could not confirm when operating restrictions would be lifted at Lawnswood Crematorium.

The council said it was still investigating issues at the Otley Road site in Adel, discovered in a routine structural survey last November.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cremations have been suspended at Lawnswood Cemetery in Adel after structural problems were found in the building.placeholder image
Cremations have been suspended at Lawnswood Cemetery in Adel after structural problems were found in the building. | James Hardisty

Temporary arrangements meant deceased loved ones were being taken to crematoria in Rawdon or Cottingley.

Ashes were being returned to Lawnswood for collection following funeral ceremonies.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

A council spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused at an already difficult time for families and loved ones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Detailed investigation works are under way but at this stage we are unable to confirm when we will be able to lift the operating restrictions.”

The council said funeral directors had been contacted to advise them of the interim arrangements.

The spokesperson said: “Ceremonies continue as normal, and families are informed of the revised procedures when making arrangements with funeral directors.”

Related topics:Leeds City CouncilLeeds CouncilYorkshire Evening PostCouncil

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice