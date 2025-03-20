Lawnswood Crematorium: Leeds Council update as cremations still on hold - four months after suspension
Leeds City Council said it could not confirm when operating restrictions would be lifted at Lawnswood Crematorium.
The council said it was still investigating issues at the Otley Road site in Adel, discovered in a routine structural survey last November.
Temporary arrangements meant deceased loved ones were being taken to crematoria in Rawdon or Cottingley.
Ashes were being returned to Lawnswood for collection following funeral ceremonies.
A council spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused at an already difficult time for families and loved ones.
“Detailed investigation works are under way but at this stage we are unable to confirm when we will be able to lift the operating restrictions.”
The council said funeral directors had been contacted to advise them of the interim arrangements.
The spokesperson said: “Ceremonies continue as normal, and families are informed of the revised procedures when making arrangements with funeral directors.”
